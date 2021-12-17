NC State vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

How to Watch NC State vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (7-3) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at PNC Arena. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch NC State vs. Richmond
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for NC State vs. Richmond
- The Spiders score only 2.1 more points per game (74.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (72.4).
- The Wolf Pack put up an average of 77.6 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 71.7 the Spiders give up to opponents.
- The Spiders are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
- The Wolf Pack have shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points below the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.
Richmond Players to Watch
- The Spiders leader in points and rebounds is Tyler Burton, who scores 18.4 points and pulls down 6.6 boards per game.
- Jacob Gilyard leads Richmond in assists, averaging 5.4 per game while also scoring 12.0 points per contest.
- The Spiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Gilyard, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- The Richmond steals leader is Gilyard, who averages 3.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Burton, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron holds the top spot on the Wolf Pack leaderboards for scoring (19.7 per game), rebounds (10.5 per game), and assists (2.8 per game).
- Jericole Hellems is consistent from distance and leads the Wolf Pack with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Seabron (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for NC State while Ebenezer Dowuona (2.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Maryland
L 86-80
Home
11/27/2021
Mississippi State
L 82-71
Away
12/1/2021
Wofford
W 73-64
Away
12/5/2021
Northern Iowa
W 60-52
Away
12/11/2021
Toledo
W 72-69
Home
12/17/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/19/2021
Old Dominion
-
Home
12/22/2021
Bucknell
-
Home
12/30/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
1/2/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
1/5/2022
UMass
-
Home
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Louisiana Tech
W 90-81
Home
12/1/2021
Nebraska
W 104-100
Home
12/4/2021
Louisville
L 73-68
Home
12/9/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 65-48
Home
12/12/2021
Purdue
L 82-72
Home
12/17/2021
Richmond
-
Home
12/21/2021
Wright State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Miami
-
Away
1/1/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/8/2022
Clemson
-
Home