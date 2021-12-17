NC State vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch NC State vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Richmond Spiders (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (7-3) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at PNC Arena. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch NC State vs. Richmond

    Key Stats for NC State vs. Richmond

    • The Spiders score only 2.1 more points per game (74.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (72.4).
    • The Wolf Pack put up an average of 77.6 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 71.7 the Spiders give up to opponents.
    • The Spiders are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
    • The Wolf Pack have shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points below the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • The Spiders leader in points and rebounds is Tyler Burton, who scores 18.4 points and pulls down 6.6 boards per game.
    • Jacob Gilyard leads Richmond in assists, averaging 5.4 per game while also scoring 12.0 points per contest.
    • The Spiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Gilyard, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
    • The Richmond steals leader is Gilyard, who averages 3.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Burton, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Dereon Seabron holds the top spot on the Wolf Pack leaderboards for scoring (19.7 per game), rebounds (10.5 per game), and assists (2.8 per game).
    • Jericole Hellems is consistent from distance and leads the Wolf Pack with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Seabron (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for NC State while Ebenezer Dowuona (2.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Richmond Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Maryland

    L 86-80

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Mississippi State

    L 82-71

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Wofford

    W 73-64

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Northern Iowa

    W 60-52

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Toledo

    W 72-69

    Home

    12/17/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Old Dominion

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    UMass

    -

    Home

    NC State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    W 90-81

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Nebraska

    W 104-100

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisville

    L 73-68

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    W 65-48

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Purdue

    L 82-72

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Wright State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Richmond at NC State

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
