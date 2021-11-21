NC State vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch NC State vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots the ball against Texas Southern Tigers guard Michael Weathers (20) and forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) and forward John Walker III (24) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) will visit the NC State Wolf Pack (3-1) after losing four straight road games. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

    How to Watch NC State vs. Texas Southern

    Key Stats for NC State vs. Texas Southern

    • Last year, the Wolf Pack recorded only 3.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Tigers allowed (69.5).
    • The Tigers' 73.9 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 69.7 the Wolf Pack gave up to opponents.
    • The Wolf Pack made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
    • The Tigers' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Wolf Pack allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

    NC State Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wolf Pack is Dereon Seabron, who accumulates 20.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
    • NC State's best passer is Terquavion Smith, who averages 2.5 assists per game to go with his 10.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolf Pack, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
    • Seabron and Ebenezer Dowuona lead NC State on the defensive end, with Seabron leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Dowuona in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Texas Southern Players to Watch

    • Michael Weathers scored 16.5 points and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Joirdon Karl Nicholas grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
    • Galen Alexander hit an average of one shot per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Weathers averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Nicholas collected 1.1 blocks per contest.

    NC State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Bucknell

    W 88-70

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Colgate

    W 77-74

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 79-65

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 74-68

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Texas Southern

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    Texas Southern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Oregon

    L 83-66

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 67-58

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Washington

    L 72-65

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Air Force

    L 61-57

    Away

    11/21/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    BYU

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Texas Southern at NC State

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
