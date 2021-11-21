NC State vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch NC State vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) will visit the NC State Wolf Pack (3-1) after losing four straight road games. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
How to Watch NC State vs. Texas Southern
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for NC State vs. Texas Southern
- Last year, the Wolf Pack recorded only 3.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Tigers allowed (69.5).
- The Tigers' 73.9 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 69.7 the Wolf Pack gave up to opponents.
- The Wolf Pack made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- The Tigers' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Wolf Pack allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
NC State Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wolf Pack is Dereon Seabron, who accumulates 20.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
- NC State's best passer is Terquavion Smith, who averages 2.5 assists per game to go with his 10.8 PPG scoring average.
- Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolf Pack, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- Seabron and Ebenezer Dowuona lead NC State on the defensive end, with Seabron leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Dowuona in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Michael Weathers scored 16.5 points and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
- Galen Alexander hit an average of one shot per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Weathers averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Nicholas collected 1.1 blocks per contest.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Bucknell
W 88-70
Home
11/13/2021
Colgate
W 77-74
Home
11/16/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 79-65
Away
11/17/2021
Oklahoma State
L 74-68
Away
11/21/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
11/27/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Home
12/1/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
12/4/2021
Louisville
-
Home
12/9/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
12/12/2021
Purdue
-
Home
Texas Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Oregon
L 83-66
Away
11/12/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 67-58
Away
11/15/2021
Washington
L 72-65
Away
11/17/2021
Air Force
L 61-57
Away
11/21/2021
NC State
-
Away
11/24/2021
BYU
-
Away
12/1/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
12/6/2021
Florida
-
Away
12/14/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Away
12/18/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Texas Southern at NC State
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)