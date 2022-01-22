How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Virginia won 66-61.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) hope to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (11-7, 5-3 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena

Key Stats for NC State vs. Virginia

The Wolf Pack average 75.2 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 58.8 the Cavaliers give up.

The Cavaliers' 62.4 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack give up.

The Wolf Pack make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron leads the Wolf Pack in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.3 points, grabbing 9.3 boards and distributing 3.3 assists per game.

Terquavion Smith leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The NC State steals leader is Seabron, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ebenezer Dowuona, who compiles two rejections per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner has the top spot on the Cavaliers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14 points and seven rebounds per game.

Reece Beekman notches more assists than any other Virginia player with 4.8 per game. He also scores 8.1 points and pulls down 3.6 rebounds per game.

Kihei Clark is reliable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 1.6 made threes per game.

Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick (2.7 per game).

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2022 Virginia Tech W 68-63 Away 1/8/2022 Clemson L 70-65 Home 1/12/2022 Louisville W 79-63 Away 1/15/2022 Duke L 88-73 Away 1/19/2022 Virginia Tech L 62-59 Home 1/22/2022 Virginia - Home 1/26/2022 Notre Dame - Away 1/29/2022 North Carolina - Away 2/2/2022 Syracuse - Home 2/5/2022 Notre Dame - Home 2/9/2022 Wake Forest - Home

Virginia Schedule