How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Virginia won 66-61.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) hope to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (11-7, 5-3 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia

Key Stats for NC State vs. Virginia

  • The Wolf Pack average 75.2 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 58.8 the Cavaliers give up.
  • The Cavaliers' 62.4 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack give up.
  • The Wolf Pack make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron leads the Wolf Pack in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.3 points, grabbing 9.3 boards and distributing 3.3 assists per game.
  • Terquavion Smith leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The NC State steals leader is Seabron, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ebenezer Dowuona, who compiles two rejections per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jayden Gardner has the top spot on the Cavaliers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14 points and seven rebounds per game.
  • Reece Beekman notches more assists than any other Virginia player with 4.8 per game. He also scores 8.1 points and pulls down 3.6 rebounds per game.
  • Kihei Clark is reliable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 1.6 made threes per game.
  • Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick (2.7 per game).

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Virginia Tech

W 68-63

Away

1/8/2022

Clemson

L 70-65

Home

1/12/2022

Louisville

W 79-63

Away

1/15/2022

Duke

L 88-73

Away

1/19/2022

Virginia Tech

L 62-59

Home

1/22/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/26/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

1/29/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

2/2/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

2/5/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

2/9/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Clemson

W 75-65

Away

1/8/2022

North Carolina

L 74-58

Away

1/12/2022

Virginia Tech

W 54-52

Home

1/15/2022

Wake Forest

L 63-55

Home

1/19/2022

Pittsburgh

W 66-61

Away

1/22/2022

NC State

-

Away

1/24/2022

Louisville

-

Home

1/29/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

2/1/2022

Boston College

-

Home

2/5/2022

Miami

-

Home

2/7/2022

Duke

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Virginia at NC State

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
