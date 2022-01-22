How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) hope to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (11-7, 5-3 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for NC State vs. Virginia
- The Wolf Pack average 75.2 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 58.8 the Cavaliers give up.
- The Cavaliers' 62.4 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack give up.
- The Wolf Pack make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron leads the Wolf Pack in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.3 points, grabbing 9.3 boards and distributing 3.3 assists per game.
- Terquavion Smith leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The NC State steals leader is Seabron, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ebenezer Dowuona, who compiles two rejections per contest.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner has the top spot on the Cavaliers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14 points and seven rebounds per game.
- Reece Beekman notches more assists than any other Virginia player with 4.8 per game. He also scores 8.1 points and pulls down 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Kihei Clark is reliable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 1.6 made threes per game.
- Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick (2.7 per game).
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Virginia Tech
W 68-63
Away
1/8/2022
Clemson
L 70-65
Home
1/12/2022
Louisville
W 79-63
Away
1/15/2022
Duke
L 88-73
Away
1/19/2022
Virginia Tech
L 62-59
Home
1/22/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/26/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/29/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
2/2/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
2/5/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
2/9/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Clemson
W 75-65
Away
1/8/2022
North Carolina
L 74-58
Away
1/12/2022
Virginia Tech
W 54-52
Home
1/15/2022
Wake Forest
L 63-55
Home
1/19/2022
Pittsburgh
W 66-61
Away
1/22/2022
NC State
-
Away
1/24/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/29/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
2/1/2022
Boston College
-
Home
2/5/2022
Miami
-
Home
2/7/2022
Duke
-
Away