    January 4, 2022

    How to Watch NC State at Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    NC State goes on the road Tuesday night to take on Virginia Tech in an ACC clash.

    NC State lost its fifth game in a row Saturday when it lost 83–81 against Florida State. The Wolfpack are now just 7–7 on the season and 0–3 in the ACC.

    How to Watch NC State at Virginia Tech in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live stream the NC State at Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wolfpack have fallen into a slump since starting the year 7–2. NC State has shown flashes of potential but is in a funk and can't seem to get out of it. The Wolfpack nearly beat Purdue but blew a second half lead and haven't won since.

    On Tuesday night, they hope a trip to Virginia Tech can get them back on track and get them their first ACC win.

    Virginia Tech will look to extend the Wolfpack's losing streak as it gets back on the court for the first time since it lost to Duke on Dec. 22. The Hokies played the Blue Devils tough but came up short in the 76–65 loss. Since then, they have had two games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

    In addition to the loss against Duke, the Hokies also lost to Wake Forest in their conference opener.

    Tuesday night's game is huge for both teams, as they can not afford to get another ACC loss this early in the schedule.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

