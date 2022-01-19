How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (9-9, 2-5 ACC) hope to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-7, 1-4 ACC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for NC State vs. Virginia Tech
- The 69.9 points per game the Hokies score are five fewer points than the Wolf Pack allow (74.9).
- The Wolf Pack put up 16.8 more points per game (76.1) than the Hokies give up to opponents (59.3).
- This season, the Hokies have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 45.8% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have made.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists. Mutts averages 10.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
- Virginia Tech's leading scorer is Keve Aluma, who tallies 15.8 points a game in addition to his 6.4 rebounds and two assists.
- The Hokies get the most three-point shooting production out of Hunter Cattoor, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- Mutts is Virginia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Aluma leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron is atop almost all of the Wolf Pack's leaderboards by averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
- Terquavion Smith is reliable from deep and leads the Wolf Pack with 2.6 made threes per game.
- NC State's leader in steals is Seabron with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona with 2.1 per game.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Saint Bonaventure
W 86-49
Home
12/22/2021
Duke
L 76-65
Away
1/4/2022
NC State
L 68-63
Home
1/12/2022
Virginia
L 54-52
Away
1/15/2022
Notre Dame
W 79-73
Home
1/19/2022
NC State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Boston College
-
Away
1/24/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/26/2022
Miami
-
Home
1/29/2022
Florida State
-
Away
2/2/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Florida State
L 83-81
Home
1/4/2022
Virginia Tech
W 68-63
Away
1/8/2022
Clemson
L 70-65
Home
1/12/2022
Louisville
W 79-63
Away
1/15/2022
Duke
L 88-73
Away
1/19/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/22/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/26/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/29/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
2/2/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
2/5/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home