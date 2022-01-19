How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Francisco Caffaro (22) shoots the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (9-9, 2-5 ACC) hope to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-7, 1-4 ACC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for NC State vs. Virginia Tech

The 69.9 points per game the Hokies score are five fewer points than the Wolf Pack allow (74.9).

The Wolf Pack put up 16.8 more points per game (76.1) than the Hokies give up to opponents (59.3).

This season, the Hokies have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 45.8% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have made.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists. Mutts averages 10.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Virginia Tech's leading scorer is Keve Aluma, who tallies 15.8 points a game in addition to his 6.4 rebounds and two assists.

The Hokies get the most three-point shooting production out of Hunter Cattoor, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

Mutts is Virginia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Aluma leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron is atop almost all of the Wolf Pack's leaderboards by averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Terquavion Smith is reliable from deep and leads the Wolf Pack with 2.6 made threes per game.

NC State's leader in steals is Seabron with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona with 2.1 per game.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2021 Saint Bonaventure W 86-49 Home 12/22/2021 Duke L 76-65 Away 1/4/2022 NC State L 68-63 Home 1/12/2022 Virginia L 54-52 Away 1/15/2022 Notre Dame W 79-73 Home 1/19/2022 NC State - Away 1/22/2022 Boston College - Away 1/24/2022 North Carolina - Away 1/26/2022 Miami - Home 1/29/2022 Florida State - Away 2/2/2022 Georgia Tech - Home

NC State Schedule