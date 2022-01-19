Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Francisco Caffaro (22) shoots the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (9-9, 2-5 ACC) hope to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-7, 1-4 ACC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia Tech

Key Stats for NC State vs. Virginia Tech

  • The 69.9 points per game the Hokies score are five fewer points than the Wolf Pack allow (74.9).
  • The Wolf Pack put up 16.8 more points per game (76.1) than the Hokies give up to opponents (59.3).
  • This season, the Hokies have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 45.8% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have made.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists. Mutts averages 10.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
  • Virginia Tech's leading scorer is Keve Aluma, who tallies 15.8 points a game in addition to his 6.4 rebounds and two assists.
  • The Hokies get the most three-point shooting production out of Hunter Cattoor, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
  • Mutts is Virginia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Aluma leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron is atop almost all of the Wolf Pack's leaderboards by averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
  • Terquavion Smith is reliable from deep and leads the Wolf Pack with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • NC State's leader in steals is Seabron with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona with 2.1 per game.

Virginia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/17/2021

Saint Bonaventure

W 86-49

Home

12/22/2021

Duke

L 76-65

Away

1/4/2022

NC State

L 68-63

Home

1/12/2022

Virginia

L 54-52

Away

1/15/2022

Notre Dame

W 79-73

Home

1/19/2022

NC State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Boston College

-

Away

1/24/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

1/26/2022

Miami

-

Home

1/29/2022

Florida State

-

Away

2/2/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Florida State

L 83-81

Home

1/4/2022

Virginia Tech

W 68-63

Away

1/8/2022

Clemson

L 70-65

Home

1/12/2022

Louisville

W 79-63

Away

1/15/2022

Duke

L 88-73

Away

1/19/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

1/22/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/26/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

1/29/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

2/2/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

2/5/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Virginia Tech at NC State

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

