How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (7-7, 0-0 ACC) hope to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-5, 0-0 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum.
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. NC State
- The 71.1 points per game the Hokies average are five fewer points than the Wolf Pack give up (76.1).
- The Wolf Pack score an average of 77.4 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 58 the Hokies give up.
- The Hokies make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma paces his squad in both points (15) and assists (1.9) per game, and also puts up 6.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Justyn Mutts leads his squad in both rebounds (7.5) and assists (2.8) per contest, and also puts up 10.2 points. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Hunter Cattoor is averaging 10.2 points, 1.8 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.
- Nahiem Alleyne is posting 10.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Storm Murphy averages 8.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron tops the Wolf Pack in scoring (19.6 points per game), rebounding (9.9) and assists (3.3), shooting 54.2% from the field. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Jericole Hellems is posting 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
- Terquavion Smith is putting up 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 40.2% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.
- Cam Hayes is putting up 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 34.8% of his shots from the field and 24.1% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
- The Wolf Pack receive 3.9 points, 5 rebounds and 0 assists per game from Ebenezer Dowuona.
