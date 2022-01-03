Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (7-7, 0-0 ACC) hope to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-5, 0-0 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. NC State

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. NC State

The 71.1 points per game the Hokies average are five fewer points than the Wolf Pack give up (76.1).

The Wolf Pack score an average of 77.4 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 58 the Hokies give up.

The Hokies make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma paces his squad in both points (15) and assists (1.9) per game, and also puts up 6.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Justyn Mutts leads his squad in both rebounds (7.5) and assists (2.8) per contest, and also puts up 10.2 points. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Hunter Cattoor is averaging 10.2 points, 1.8 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

Nahiem Alleyne is posting 10.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Storm Murphy averages 8.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

NC State Players to Watch