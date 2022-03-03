Wake Forest hosts ACC foe NC State on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game.

Wake Forest wraps up its regular season on Wednesday when it hosts NC State as the Demon Deacons are looking to finish off a great regular season with a big win.

How to Watch NC State at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

They have been slumping lately, though, as they have lost three of their last five games and suddenly see themselves on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament.

Wake Forest still should be good to make the tournament but can't afford to lose at home to an NC State team that has lost eight of its last nine games.

It has been a tough year for the Wolfpack as they have gone just 4-14 in the ACC and have dropped to 11-18 overall.

They started the year off promising but stumbled out of the gates in conference play and could never really recover.

Wednesday they will look to play spoiler against a Wake Forest team who beat them by 18 almost a month ago.

NC State will head to Florida State for its last game of the year on Saturday but would like to pull an upset of the Demon Deacons first.

