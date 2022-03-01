NC State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch NC State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (22-8, 12-7 ACC) host the NC State Wolf Pack (11-18, 4-14 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. NC State
- The Demon Deacons score 78.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 74.4 the Wolf Pack give up.
- The Wolf Pack score an average of 73.1 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 69.6 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.
- The Demon Deacons make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Jake Laravia averages a team-high 6.8 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 15.1 points and 3.7 assists, shooting 56.5% from the field.
- Dallas Walton is putting up 8.4 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Daivien Williamson is putting up 12.0 points, 1.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
- Isaiah Mucius is averaging 9.7 points, 0.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron leads the Wolf Pack in scoring (17.7 points per game), rebounding (8.2) and assists (3.0), shooting 51.2% from the floor. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Terquavion Smith is putting up 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per game.
- Jericole Hellems gives the Wolf Pack 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Cam Hayes gives the Wolf Pack 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Wolf Pack receive 4.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Ebenezer Dowuona.
