NC State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch NC State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) dribbles the ball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (22-8, 12-7 ACC) host the NC State Wolf Pack (11-18, 4-14 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. NC State

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. NC State

The Demon Deacons score 78.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 74.4 the Wolf Pack give up.

The Wolf Pack score an average of 73.1 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 69.6 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.

The Demon Deacons make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Jake Laravia averages a team-high 6.8 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 15.1 points and 3.7 assists, shooting 56.5% from the field.

Dallas Walton is putting up 8.4 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Daivien Williamson is putting up 12.0 points, 1.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Isaiah Mucius is averaging 9.7 points, 0.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

NC State Players to Watch