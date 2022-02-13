Nebraska heads to Iowa on Sunday afternoon looking to win its second straight game in men's college basketball.

Nebraska finally got its first Big Ten win on Wednesday when it beat Minnesota 78-65.

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cornhuskers as they finally broke through and got that elusive first conference win.

Nebraska had a bunch of close calls, but Wednesday they were finally able to get over that hump and Sunday they will look to do it again against an Iowa team coming off a big win against Maryland.

The Hawkeyes beat the Terrapins 110-87 in which Jordan Bohannon hit a school-record 10 three-pointers.

It was an unbelievable offensive performance for Bohannon and the Hawkeyes that got them back to .500 in the Big Ten at 6-6.

Iowa has now won two in a row as they try and get into the top half of the conference standings.

The Hawkeyes have played well at home this season and will look to continue that trend on Sunday against the Cornhuskers.

