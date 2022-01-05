Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Nebraska at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nebraska goes for its first Big Ten win of the year when it travels to Michigan State on Wednesday night.

    Nebraska heads to Michigan State on Wednesday night after nearly upsetting Ohio State on Sunday. The Cornhuskers led by three with just over a minute left, but the Buckeyes would force overtime and then take control to get the win. 

    How to Watch Nebraska at Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Nebraska at Michigan State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss kept Nebraska from getting its first Big Ten win of the year and winning its second straight game. The Cornhuskers had beat Kennesaw State in their last game to snap a five-game losing streak.

    Wednesday night, they will look to finally get that first conference win against a Michigan State team that slipped by Northwestern on Sunday.

    The win against the Wildcats was the seventh straight victory for the Spartans and improved their Big Ten record to 3-0.

    The winning streak has gotten Michigan State back into the Top 10.

    Michigan State now looks like it is ready to compete with Purdue for the top of the Big Ten but must take care of a Nebraska team that is playing with a little bit more confidence.

    The Spartans also need to avoid looking ahead to their rivalry game with Michigan on Saturday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

