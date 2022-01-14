Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nebraska heads to Purdue to take on the Boilermakers Friday night in a Big Ten battle

Nebraska goes on the road looking to snap a four-game losing streak and get its first Big Ten win of the year. 

How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Nebraska at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cornhuskers are currently 0-6 in the Big Ten, but have played some of the top teams tough lately. They took Ohio State to overtime, were close with Michigan State late and Tuesday lost to Illinois by just 10.

It has been a tough start to conference play and Friday they will look to pull off a huge upset of No. 7 Purdue.

The Boilermakers bounced back from a loss to Wisconsin with a hard-fought 74-67 win against Penn State last Saturday. The win got them back to 2-2 in the Big Ten and 13-2 overall.

Purdue still looks like one of the best teams in the conference, but have showed some kinks in the armor with losses to Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Friday they will look to take care of business against a Nebraska team they are huge favorites against.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Nebraska at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

purdue
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) reacts to a foul from Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Purdue vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) reacts to a foul from Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

3 minutes ago
DEPAUL
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova vs DePaul

3 minutes ago
hockey fans
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch New Hampshire at Northeastern in Women's College Hockey

33 minutes ago
Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ball State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

33 minutes ago
Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Buffalo vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

33 minutes ago
demar-derozan
SI Guide

Warriors’ Big Week Continues With Road Test in Chicago

2 hours ago
Soccer

OGC Nice vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy