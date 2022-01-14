How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

Nebraska heads to Purdue to take on the Boilermakers Friday night in a Big Ten battle

Nebraska goes on the road looking to snap a four-game losing streak and get its first Big Ten win of the year.

How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Nebraska at Purdue game on fuboTV

The Cornhuskers are currently 0-6 in the Big Ten, but have played some of the top teams tough lately. They took Ohio State to overtime, were close with Michigan State late and Tuesday lost to Illinois by just 10.

It has been a tough start to conference play and Friday they will look to pull off a huge upset of No. 7 Purdue.

The Boilermakers bounced back from a loss to Wisconsin with a hard-fought 74-67 win against Penn State last Saturday. The win got them back to 2-2 in the Big Ten and 13-2 overall.

Purdue still looks like one of the best teams in the conference, but have showed some kinks in the armor with losses to Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Friday they will look to take care of business against a Nebraska team they are huge favorites against.

