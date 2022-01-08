Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rutgers looks to build off its win against Michigan on Saturday when it hosts Nebraska in Big Ten action.

Rutgers made history on Tuesday night when it beat Michigan for the first time ever. The Scarlet Knights were 0-14 against the Wolverines but dominated from the start to beat Michigan and pick up their third straight win overall.

How to Watch Nebraska at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Nebraska at Rutgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved their record to 8-5 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten after they had upset Purdue a few weeks back.

Rutgers has been playing its best basketball lately and will look to continue that on Saturday when it hosts a Nebraska team that has lost two straight games.

The Cornhuskers lost to Michigan State on Wednesday night for their second straight close conference loss after it took Ohio State to overtime on Sunday.

The loss kept Nebraska winless in the Big Ten at 0-4 and dropped its overall record to just 6-9.

The Cornhuskers are playing better but just haven't been able to translate that into wins. It won't be easy on Saturday to change that when they take on a Rutgers team coming in with a lot of confidence.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Nebraska at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17464190
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Stars

10 seconds ago
nebraska
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Rutgers

10 seconds ago
richmond
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond at Fordham

10 seconds ago
texas
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma State

10 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch VCU at La Salle

10 seconds ago
syracuse
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Wake Forest

10 seconds ago
rhode island
College Basketball

How to Watch Rhode Island at Davidson

10 seconds ago
Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Jalen Terry (3) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. DePaul defeated Louisville 62-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova vs. DePaul in Men's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
High School Football

How to Watch Border Bowl: Georgia vs. South Carolina

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy