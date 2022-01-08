Rutgers looks to build off its win against Michigan on Saturday when it hosts Nebraska in Big Ten action.

Rutgers made history on Tuesday night when it beat Michigan for the first time ever. The Scarlet Knights were 0-14 against the Wolverines but dominated from the start to beat Michigan and pick up their third straight win overall.

How to Watch Nebraska at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Nebraska at Rutgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved their record to 8-5 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten after they had upset Purdue a few weeks back.

Rutgers has been playing its best basketball lately and will look to continue that on Saturday when it hosts a Nebraska team that has lost two straight games.

The Cornhuskers lost to Michigan State on Wednesday night for their second straight close conference loss after it took Ohio State to overtime on Sunday.

The loss kept Nebraska winless in the Big Ten at 0-4 and dropped its overall record to just 6-9.

The Cornhuskers are playing better but just haven't been able to translate that into wins. It won't be easy on Saturday to change that when they take on a Rutgers team coming in with a lot of confidence.

Regional restrictions may apply.