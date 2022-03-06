Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wisconsin hosts Nebraska to solidify momentum before the Big 10 tournament in men's basketball.

There hasn't been much to write home about from Nebraska this season in head coach Fred Hoiberg's third season with the school. He was supposed to transform the school coming from the ranks of Iowa State.

How to Watch Nebraska at Wisconsin in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Nebraska at Wisconsin on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That hasn't happened to the degree anyone expected but the athletic director Trev Alberts has given his full support to Hoiberg and football coach Scott Frost. Maybe there is a new frontier in Nebraska sports but regardless, the Huskers are looking to close the season on a strong note.

While the Cornhuskers are at the bottom of the conference, they have won two games in a row and looking for a statement win against the No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday. The Huskers have surprising wins over Penn State and then they topped No. 23 Ohio State on the road, which accounted for Hoiberg's first win over a ranked opponent in his Huskers tenure. Now, they go for win No. 2 against a ranked opponent against an even tougher foe in No. 10 Wisconsin. 

The Badgers have gone 8-2 in their last 10 and have won five in a row. Wisconsin has only lost five times on the season and four in conference play. They will be the overwhelming favorite in this one before the Big 10 tournament. The last time these two played, Wisconsin won 73-65 at the end of January. 

Can Nebraska pull one of the biggest upsets of the season or will Wisconsin keep their status as the favorites in the Big 10? Tune in and don't miss it to find out. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Nebraska at Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17823309
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Wisconsin

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_17710098 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch UCF at Tulsa

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_17564894 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch the MVC Championship Game Loyola Chicago vs. Drake

By Adam Childsjust now
Miami Hurricanes forward Destiny Harden (3) shoots defended by Louisville Cardinals forward Emily Engstler (21) at Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
SI Guide

Hurricanes Storm Into ACC Championship Game

By Kate Yanchulis14 minutes ago
USATSI_17831091
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Sabres

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_17829146
NHL

How to Watch Blues at Devils

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_16190518
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Celtics

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_12813936
College Softball

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at LSU in College Softball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) blocks a shot by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy