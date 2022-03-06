There hasn't been much to write home about from Nebraska this season in head coach Fred Hoiberg's third season with the school. He was supposed to transform the school coming from the ranks of Iowa State.

How to Watch Nebraska at Wisconsin in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

That hasn't happened to the degree anyone expected but the athletic director Trev Alberts has given his full support to Hoiberg and football coach Scott Frost. Maybe there is a new frontier in Nebraska sports but regardless, the Huskers are looking to close the season on a strong note.

While the Cornhuskers are at the bottom of the conference, they have won two games in a row and looking for a statement win against the No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday. The Huskers have surprising wins over Penn State and then they topped No. 23 Ohio State on the road, which accounted for Hoiberg's first win over a ranked opponent in his Huskers tenure. Now, they go for win No. 2 against a ranked opponent against an even tougher foe in No. 10 Wisconsin.

The Badgers have gone 8-2 in their last 10 and have won five in a row. Wisconsin has only lost five times on the season and four in conference play. They will be the overwhelming favorite in this one before the Big 10 tournament. The last time these two played, Wisconsin won 73-65 at the end of January.

Can Nebraska pull one of the biggest upsets of the season or will Wisconsin keep their status as the favorites in the Big 10? Tune in and don't miss it to find out.

