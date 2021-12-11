Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Nebraska at Auburn in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Auburn goes for its fifth straight win in college basketball on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Nebraska.
    Auburn has reeled off four straight wins since it dropped a heartbreaking double-overtime game against UConn on Nov. 24. The Tigers have dominated their opponents and have climbed to No. 18 in the latest AP Poll.

    How to Watch Nebraska at Auburn in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Nebraska at Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saturday, they will look to stay hot and win their fifth straight game against a Nebraska team that is coming off three straight losses.

    The Cornhuskers had won four in a row before they lost to NC State in four overtimes. The tough loss seemed to take the wind out of their sails as they then lost to Indiana in their Big Ten opener and most recently lost by 35 on their home court against Michigan.

    It has been a tough stretch for Nebraska and it doesn't get any easier with a trip to Auburn. They will need to figure things out quickly if they want to stay in this game, but they do have enough talent to beat the Tigers.

    Nebraska is desperate and Auburn is playing great which should make for a great game Saturday afternoon.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Nebraska at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    11:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    How to Watch Nebraska at Auburn

