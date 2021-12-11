Publish date:
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (7-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Auburn Arena.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Nebraska
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Auburn
-13.5
149.5 points
Key Stats for Auburn vs. Nebraska
- The Tigers put up 7.1 more points per game (82.4) than the Cornhuskers allow (75.3).
- The Cornhuskers' 76.1 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 67.4 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 39.6% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Jabari Smith leads the Tigers with 16.9 points per game and 7 rebounds, while also putting up 2.3 assists.
- Walker Kessler averages a team-leading 7 rebounds per game. He is also posting 7.9 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor.
- K.D. Johnson is averaging 15.5 points, 1.1 assists and 2 rebounds per game.
- Wendell Green Jr. puts up a team-best 4.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 37% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Devan Cambridge is posting 7.5 points, 1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Bryce McGowens tops the Cornhuskers in rebounding (6.8 per game), and posts 16.4 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Derrick Walker is putting up 9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 78.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Cornhuskers get 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from C.J. Wilcher.
- Keisei Tominaga is posting 8.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.
