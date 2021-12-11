Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (7-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Auburn Arena.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Nebraska

    Auburn vs Nebraska Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Auburn

    -13.5

    149.5 points

    Key Stats for Auburn vs. Nebraska

    • The Tigers put up 7.1 more points per game (82.4) than the Cornhuskers allow (75.3).
    • The Cornhuskers' 76.1 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 67.4 the Tigers give up to opponents.
    • The Tigers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
    • The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 39.6% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Jabari Smith leads the Tigers with 16.9 points per game and 7 rebounds, while also putting up 2.3 assists.
    • Walker Kessler averages a team-leading 7 rebounds per game. He is also posting 7.9 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor.
    • K.D. Johnson is averaging 15.5 points, 1.1 assists and 2 rebounds per game.
    • Wendell Green Jr. puts up a team-best 4.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 37% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Devan Cambridge is posting 7.5 points, 1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Bryce McGowens tops the Cornhuskers in rebounding (6.8 per game), and posts 16.4 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Derrick Walker is putting up 9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 78.7% of his shots from the field.
    • The Cornhuskers get 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from C.J. Wilcher.
    • Keisei Tominaga is posting 8.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Nebraska at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:30
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
