Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (7-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Auburn Arena.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Auburn Arena

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -13.5 149.5 points

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Nebraska

The Tigers put up 7.1 more points per game (82.4) than the Cornhuskers allow (75.3).

The Cornhuskers' 76.1 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 67.4 the Tigers give up to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 39.6% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

Jabari Smith leads the Tigers with 16.9 points per game and 7 rebounds, while also putting up 2.3 assists.

Walker Kessler averages a team-leading 7 rebounds per game. He is also posting 7.9 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor.

K.D. Johnson is averaging 15.5 points, 1.1 assists and 2 rebounds per game.

Wendell Green Jr. puts up a team-best 4.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 37% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Devan Cambridge is posting 7.5 points, 1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Nebraska Players to Watch