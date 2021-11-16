Feb 23, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) dribbles against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Teddy Allen (0) and guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (2-0) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-1) at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Creighton

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Creighton

Last year, the Cornhuskers scored 70.0 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 68.2 the Bluejays gave up.

The Bluejays scored an average of 76.0 points per game last year, only 1.8 more points than the 74.2 the Cornhuskers allowed.

The Cornhuskers shot 41.8% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.8% the Bluejays allowed to opponents.

The Bluejays shot 47.2% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 42.2% the Cornhuskers' opponents shot last season.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Dalano Banton averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game last season.

Teddy Allen averaged 15.7 points per game while tacking on 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Allen made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.

Trey McGowens averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Banton compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

Marcus Zegarowski scored 15.2 points and distributed 4.0 assists per game last season.

Christian Bishop pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.

Zegarowski hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Damien Jefferson averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Ryan Kalkbrenner compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

Nebraska Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Western Illinois L 75-74 Home 11/12/2021 Sam Houston W 74-65 Home 11/16/2021 Creighton - Home 11/19/2021 Idaho State - Home 11/21/2021 Southern - Home 11/23/2021 Tennessee State - Home 11/27/2021 South Dakota - Home 12/1/2021 NC State - Away

Creighton Schedule