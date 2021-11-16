Publish date:
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (2-0) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-1) at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Creighton
- Last year, the Cornhuskers scored 70.0 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 68.2 the Bluejays gave up.
- The Bluejays scored an average of 76.0 points per game last year, only 1.8 more points than the 74.2 the Cornhuskers allowed.
- The Cornhuskers shot 41.8% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.8% the Bluejays allowed to opponents.
- The Bluejays shot 47.2% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 42.2% the Cornhuskers' opponents shot last season.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Dalano Banton averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game last season.
- Teddy Allen averaged 15.7 points per game while tacking on 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Allen made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Trey McGowens averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Banton compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Marcus Zegarowski scored 15.2 points and distributed 4.0 assists per game last season.
- Christian Bishop pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
- Zegarowski hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Damien Jefferson averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Ryan Kalkbrenner compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Western Illinois
L 75-74
Home
11/12/2021
Sam Houston
W 74-65
Home
11/16/2021
Creighton
-
Home
11/19/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
11/21/2021
Southern
-
Home
11/23/2021
Tennessee State
-
Home
11/27/2021
South Dakota
-
Home
12/1/2021
NC State
-
Away
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UAPB
W 90-77
Home
11/11/2021
Kennesaw State
W 51-44
Home
11/16/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
11/19/2021
Brown
-
Home
11/27/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
-
Home
11/30/2021
North Dakota State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Iowa State
-
Home
12/11/2021
BYU
-
Home
