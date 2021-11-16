Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 23, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) dribbles against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Teddy Allen (0) and guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Feb 23, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) dribbles against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Teddy Allen (0) and guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Creighton Bluejays (2-0) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-1) at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Creighton

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Creighton

    • Last year, the Cornhuskers scored 70.0 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 68.2 the Bluejays gave up.
    • The Bluejays scored an average of 76.0 points per game last year, only 1.8 more points than the 74.2 the Cornhuskers allowed.
    • The Cornhuskers shot 41.8% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.8% the Bluejays allowed to opponents.
    • The Bluejays shot 47.2% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 42.2% the Cornhuskers' opponents shot last season.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Dalano Banton averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game last season.
    • Teddy Allen averaged 15.7 points per game while tacking on 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
    • Allen made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Trey McGowens averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Banton compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Marcus Zegarowski scored 15.2 points and distributed 4.0 assists per game last season.
    • Christian Bishop pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
    • Zegarowski hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Damien Jefferson averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Ryan Kalkbrenner compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Nebraska Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Western Illinois

    L 75-74

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Sam Houston

    W 74-65

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Idaho State

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Southern

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    South Dakota

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    Creighton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UAPB

    W 90-77

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Kennesaw State

    W 51-44

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Creighton at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Minnesota Wild
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks at Wild

    12 minutes ago
    Loyola Chicago
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Chicago State at Loyola Chicago

    12 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at Houston

    12 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch High Point vs. Notre Dame

    12 minutes ago
    Mar 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers forward Nana Opoku (22) shoots around Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) during the second half in the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard/forward Landers Nolley II (2) shoots over Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs point guard Jaheam Cornwall (1) in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Gardner-Webb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) and forward Mason Gillis (0) react after losing to the North Texas Mean Green in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Purdue vs. Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia State vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy