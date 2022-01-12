Nebraska vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-10, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Illinois

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Illinois

  • The Fighting Illini put up only 2.1 more points per game (80.4) than the Cornhuskers allow (78.3).
  • The Cornhuskers score 9.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Fighting Illini give up (64.6).
  • This season, the Fighting Illini have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have made.
  • The Cornhuskers' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

Illinois Players to Watch

  • The Fighting Illini leader in points and rebounds is Kofi Cockburn, who scores 19.1 points and grabs 10.5 boards per game.
  • Da'Monte Williams is Illinois' best passer, dispensing 3.4 assists per game while scoring 4.4 PPG.
  • The Fighting Illini get the most three-point shooting production out of Alfonso Plummer, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
  • The Illinois steals leader is Coleman Hawkins, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Cockburn, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Bryce McGowens racks up 15.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cornhuskers.
  • Derrick Walker has a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 10 points and 1.1 assists per game for Nebraska to take the top rebound spot on the team. Alonzo Verge Jr. holds the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per matchup.
  • Keisei Tominaga is the most prolific from distance for the Cornhuskers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Walker with 1.3 per game.

Illinois Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Arizona

L 83-79

Home

12/18/2021

Saint Francis (PA)

W 106-48

Home

12/22/2021

Missouri

W 88-63

Away

1/4/2022

Minnesota

W 76-53

Away

1/6/2022

Maryland

W 76-64

Home

1/11/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

1/14/2022

Michigan

-

Home

1/17/2022

Purdue

-

Home

1/21/2022

Maryland

-

Away

1/25/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

Nebraska Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Kansas State

L 67-58

Home

12/22/2021

Kennesaw State

W 88-74

Home

1/2/2022

Ohio State

L 87-79

Home

1/5/2022

Michigan State

L 79-67

Away

1/8/2022

Rutgers

L 93-65

Away

1/11/2022

Illinois

-

Home

1/14/2022

Purdue

-

Away

1/17/2022

Indiana

-

Home

1/22/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

1/25/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

1/29/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Illinois at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
