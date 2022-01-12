Nebraska vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-10, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Illinois

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Illinois

The Fighting Illini put up only 2.1 more points per game (80.4) than the Cornhuskers allow (78.3).

The Cornhuskers score 9.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Fighting Illini give up (64.6).

This season, the Fighting Illini have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have made.

The Cornhuskers' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

Illinois Players to Watch

The Fighting Illini leader in points and rebounds is Kofi Cockburn, who scores 19.1 points and grabs 10.5 boards per game.

Da'Monte Williams is Illinois' best passer, dispensing 3.4 assists per game while scoring 4.4 PPG.

The Fighting Illini get the most three-point shooting production out of Alfonso Plummer, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

The Illinois steals leader is Coleman Hawkins, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Cockburn, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Bryce McGowens racks up 15.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cornhuskers.

Derrick Walker has a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 10 points and 1.1 assists per game for Nebraska to take the top rebound spot on the team. Alonzo Verge Jr. holds the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per matchup.

Keisei Tominaga is the most prolific from distance for the Cornhuskers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Walker with 1.3 per game.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Arizona L 83-79 Home 12/18/2021 Saint Francis (PA) W 106-48 Home 12/22/2021 Missouri W 88-63 Away 1/4/2022 Minnesota W 76-53 Away 1/6/2022 Maryland W 76-64 Home 1/11/2022 Nebraska - Away 1/14/2022 Michigan - Home 1/17/2022 Purdue - Home 1/21/2022 Maryland - Away 1/25/2022 Michigan State - Home 1/29/2022 Northwestern - Away

Nebraska Schedule