Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-12, 0-7 Big Ten) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Indiana
- The Hoosiers average 74.9 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 79.2 the Cornhuskers give up.
- The Cornhuskers' 73.4 points per game are 11.2 more points than the 62.2 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- The Hoosiers are shooting 48% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- The Cornhuskers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (35.9%).
Indiana Players to Watch
- The Hoosiers leader in points and rebounds is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scores 19.3 points and pulls down 8.9 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Johnson is Indiana's best passer, distributing 4.2 assists per game while scoring 9.6 PPG.
- Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Race Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 3.1 per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Bryce McGowens sits at the top of the Cornhuskers scoring leaderboard with 15.5 points per game. He also grabs 5.5 rebounds and averages 1.6 assists per game.
- Nebraska's leader in rebounds is Derrick Walker with six per game, and its leader in assists is Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.4 per game.
- Keisei Tominaga makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.
- Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Walker (1.2 per game).
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Northern Kentucky
W 79-61
Home
1/2/2022
Penn State
L 61-58
Away
1/6/2022
Ohio State
W 67-51
Home
1/9/2022
Minnesota
W 73-60
Home
1/13/2022
Iowa
L 83-74
Away
1/17/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
1/20/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/23/2022
Michigan
-
Home
1/26/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Maryland
-
Away
2/5/2022
Illinois
-
Home
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Ohio State
L 87-79
Home
1/5/2022
Michigan State
L 79-67
Away
1/8/2022
Rutgers
L 93-65
Away
1/11/2022
Illinois
L 81-71
Home
1/14/2022
Purdue
L 92-65
Away
1/17/2022
Indiana
-
Home
1/22/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
1/25/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
1/29/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
2/1/2022
Michigan
-
Away
2/5/2022
Northwestern
-
Home