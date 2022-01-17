Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-12, 0-7 Big Ten) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Indiana

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Indiana

The Hoosiers average 74.9 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 79.2 the Cornhuskers give up.

The Cornhuskers' 73.4 points per game are 11.2 more points than the 62.2 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

The Hoosiers are shooting 48% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

The Cornhuskers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (35.9%).

Indiana Players to Watch

The Hoosiers leader in points and rebounds is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scores 19.3 points and pulls down 8.9 rebounds per game.

Xavier Johnson is Indiana's best passer, distributing 4.2 assists per game while scoring 9.6 PPG.

Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Race Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 3.1 per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Bryce McGowens sits at the top of the Cornhuskers scoring leaderboard with 15.5 points per game. He also grabs 5.5 rebounds and averages 1.6 assists per game.

Nebraska's leader in rebounds is Derrick Walker with six per game, and its leader in assists is Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.4 per game.

Keisei Tominaga makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Walker (1.2 per game).

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Northern Kentucky W 79-61 Home 1/2/2022 Penn State L 61-58 Away 1/6/2022 Ohio State W 67-51 Home 1/9/2022 Minnesota W 73-60 Home 1/13/2022 Iowa L 83-74 Away 1/17/2022 Nebraska - Away 1/20/2022 Purdue - Home 1/23/2022 Michigan - Home 1/26/2022 Penn State - Home 1/29/2022 Maryland - Away 2/5/2022 Illinois - Home

Nebraska Schedule