Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-12, 0-7 Big Ten) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Indiana

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Indiana

  • The Hoosiers average 74.9 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 79.2 the Cornhuskers give up.
  • The Cornhuskers' 73.4 points per game are 11.2 more points than the 62.2 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • The Hoosiers are shooting 48% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
  • The Cornhuskers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (35.9%).

Indiana Players to Watch

  • The Hoosiers leader in points and rebounds is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scores 19.3 points and pulls down 8.9 rebounds per game.
  • Xavier Johnson is Indiana's best passer, distributing 4.2 assists per game while scoring 9.6 PPG.
  • Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Race Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 3.1 per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Bryce McGowens sits at the top of the Cornhuskers scoring leaderboard with 15.5 points per game. He also grabs 5.5 rebounds and averages 1.6 assists per game.
  • Nebraska's leader in rebounds is Derrick Walker with six per game, and its leader in assists is Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.4 per game.
  • Keisei Tominaga makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.
  • Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Walker (1.2 per game).

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Northern Kentucky

W 79-61

Home

1/2/2022

Penn State

L 61-58

Away

1/6/2022

Ohio State

W 67-51

Home

1/9/2022

Minnesota

W 73-60

Home

1/13/2022

Iowa

L 83-74

Away

1/17/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

1/20/2022

Purdue

-

Home

1/23/2022

Michigan

-

Home

1/26/2022

Penn State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Maryland

-

Away

2/5/2022

Illinois

-

Home

Nebraska Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Ohio State

L 87-79

Home

1/5/2022

Michigan State

L 79-67

Away

1/8/2022

Rutgers

L 93-65

Away

1/11/2022

Illinois

L 81-71

Home

1/14/2022

Purdue

L 92-65

Away

1/17/2022

Indiana

-

Home

1/22/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

1/25/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

1/29/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

2/1/2022

Michigan

-

Away

2/5/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Indiana at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dribbles the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska

55 seconds ago
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

55 seconds ago
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

55 seconds ago
Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Toluca vs. Tijuana

5 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Kraken

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrate their win against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 hour ago
Basketball Fans 4
High School Basketball

How to Watch Link Prep (Mo.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.)

1 hour ago
UCONN WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at Oregon

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy