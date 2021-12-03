Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning six home games in a row. The contest tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Nebraska
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Nebraska
- The 82.1 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 9.2 more points than the Cornhuskers allow (72.9).
- The Cornhuskers put up an average of 79.9 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 65.0 the Hoosiers allow.
- This season, the Hoosiers have a 50.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.5% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.
- The Cornhuskers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (35.0%).
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis averages 22.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 66.7% from the field.
- Race Thompson posts 9.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 51.0% from the field.
- Xavier Johnson posts a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.7 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 58.1% from the field.
- Miller Kopp is posting 10.1 points, 1.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Parker Stewart is averaging 8.6 points, 0.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. is posting a team-best 5.9 assists per game. And he is delivering 15.0 points and 5.8 rebounds, making 43.0% of his shots from the field.
- Bryce McGowens is No. 1 on the Cornhuskers in scoring (18.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.1), and puts up 2.0 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Derrick Walker is posting 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 78.6% of his shots from the field (second in college basketball).
- C.J. Wilcher is averaging 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- The Cornhuskers get 8.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Keisei Tominaga.
How To Watch
December
4
2021
Nebraska at Indiana
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)