Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Syracuse Orange center Frank Anselem (5) react to a loose ball during overtime at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning six home games in a row. The contest tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Nebraska

The 82.1 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 9.2 more points than the Cornhuskers allow (72.9).

The Cornhuskers put up an average of 79.9 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 65.0 the Hoosiers allow.

This season, the Hoosiers have a 50.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.5% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.

The Cornhuskers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (35.0%).

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis averages 22.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 66.7% from the field.

Race Thompson posts 9.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 51.0% from the field.

Xavier Johnson posts a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.7 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Miller Kopp is posting 10.1 points, 1.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Parker Stewart is averaging 8.6 points, 0.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Nebraska Players to Watch