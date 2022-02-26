How to Watch Nebraska vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots a basket as Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr., (23) and Michigan forward Moussa Diabate (14) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220217 Michigan Iowa Mbb 017 Jpg

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-20, 1-15 Big Ten) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Iowa

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Iowa

The Hawkeyes record 83.6 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 79.3 the Cornhuskers allow.

The Cornhuskers' 72.3 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 71.0 the Hawkeyes give up.

The Hawkeyes are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

Iowa Players to Watch

The Hawkeyes leader in points and rebounds is Keegan Murray, who scores 23.5 points and pulls down 8.1 rebounds per game.

Joe Toussaint leads Iowa in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 4.8 points per contest.

Jordan Bohannon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawkeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Iowa steals leader is Toussaint, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Murray, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Bryce McGowens is the top scorer for the Cornhuskers with 16.7 points per game. He also tacks on 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his scoring output.

The Nebraska leaders in rebounding and assists are Derrick Walker with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.2 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Alonzo Verge Jr. with 4.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game).

C.J. Wilcher knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Walker (1.0 per game).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/10/2022 Maryland W 110-87 Away 2/13/2022 Nebraska W 98-75 Home 2/17/2022 Michigan L 84-79 Home 2/19/2022 Ohio State W 75-62 Away 2/22/2022 Michigan State W 86-60 Home 2/25/2022 Nebraska - Away 2/28/2022 Northwestern - Home 3/3/2022 Michigan - Away 3/6/2022 Illinois - Away

Nebraska Schedule