How to Watch Nebraska vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Kansas State
- The Wildcats put up 71.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.5 the Cornhuskers give up.
- The Cornhuskers average 15.7 more points per game (75.4) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (59.7).
- The Wildcats make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.7% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 38.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Markquis Nowell, who scores 13.2 points and distributes 4.6 assists per game.
- Mark Smith is Kansas State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.0 points per game.
- Nijel Pack makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Nowell and Kaosi Ezeagu lead Kansas State on the defensive end, with Nowell leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Ezeagu in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- The Cornhuskers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Bryce McGowens with 16.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Alonzo Verge Jr.'s assist statline paces Nebraska; he dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
- Keisei Tominaga makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.
- Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Derrick Walker with 1.4 per game.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
North Dakota
W 84-42
Home
12/1/2021
Albany (NY)
W 71-43
Home
12/5/2021
Wichita State
W 65-59
Away
12/8/2021
Marquette
L 64-63
Home
12/12/2021
Green Bay
W 82-64
Home
12/19/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
12/21/2021
McNeese
-
Home
12/29/2021
Morgan State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
1/4/2022
Texas
-
Home
1/8/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
South Dakota
W 83-70
Home
12/1/2021
NC State
L 104-100
Away
12/4/2021
Indiana
L 68-55
Away
12/7/2021
Michigan
L 102-67
Home
12/11/2021
Auburn
L 99-68
Away
12/19/2021
Kansas State
-
Home
12/22/2021
Kennesaw State
-
Home
1/2/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/5/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/11/2022
Illinois
-
Home