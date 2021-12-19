Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives between Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) and forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Kansas State

The Wildcats put up 71.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.5 the Cornhuskers give up.

The Cornhuskers average 15.7 more points per game (75.4) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (59.7).

The Wildcats make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.7% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 38.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kansas State Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Markquis Nowell, who scores 13.2 points and distributes 4.6 assists per game.

Mark Smith is Kansas State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.0 points per game.

Nijel Pack makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Nowell and Kaosi Ezeagu lead Kansas State on the defensive end, with Nowell leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Ezeagu in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

The Cornhuskers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Bryce McGowens with 16.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Alonzo Verge Jr.'s assist statline paces Nebraska; he dishes out 5.2 assists per game.

Keisei Tominaga makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Derrick Walker with 1.4 per game.

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 North Dakota W 84-42 Home 12/1/2021 Albany (NY) W 71-43 Home 12/5/2021 Wichita State W 65-59 Away 12/8/2021 Marquette L 64-63 Home 12/12/2021 Green Bay W 82-64 Home 12/19/2021 Nebraska - Away 12/21/2021 McNeese - Home 12/29/2021 Morgan State - Home 1/1/2022 Oklahoma - Away 1/4/2022 Texas - Home 1/8/2022 West Virginia - Away

Nebraska Schedule