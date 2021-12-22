Publish date:
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kennesaw State Owls (4-7) aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-7) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Kennesaw State
- The Cornhuskers average only 1.8 more points per game (73.9) than the Owls give up (72.1).
- The Owls score an average of 76.4 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 76.6 the Cornhuskers give up to opponents.
- The Cornhuskers make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
- The Owls have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers have averaged.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- The Cornhuskers leader in points and assists is Alonzo Verge Jr., who scores 16.4 points per game to go with 5.2 assists.
- Derrick Walker is Nebraska's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.3 boards in each contest while scoring 8.8 points per game.
- Keisei Tominaga makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cornhuskers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- The Nebraska steals leader is Verge, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Walker, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Chris Youngblood is the top scorer for the Owls with 13.5 points per game. He also tacks on 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game to his stats.
- Demond Robinson puts up a stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 points and 0.4 assists per game for Kennesaw State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Terrell Burden holds the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 10.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest.
- Youngblood is dependable from deep and leads the Owls with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Burden is at the top of the Kennesaw State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.5 blocks per game.
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
NC State
L 104-100
Away
12/4/2021
Indiana
L 68-55
Away
12/7/2021
Michigan
L 102-67
Home
12/11/2021
Auburn
L 99-68
Away
12/19/2021
Kansas State
L 67-58
Home
12/22/2021
Kennesaw State
-
Home
1/2/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/5/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/11/2022
Illinois
-
Home
1/14/2022
Purdue
-
Away
Kennesaw State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Charleston Southern
W 89-52
Home
12/1/2021
Mercer
L 73-71
Home
12/5/2021
Wofford
L 88-62
Away
12/11/2021
Voorhees
W 80-56
Home
12/18/2021
Samford
L 85-84
Away
12/22/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
12/30/2021
Toccoa Falls
-
Home
1/5/2022
Jacksonville
-
Home
1/8/2022
Liberty
-
Away
1/11/2022
FGCU
-
Home
1/15/2022
Stetson
-
Away
