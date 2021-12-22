Dec 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) dribbles against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Kennesaw State Owls (4-7) aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-7) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Kennesaw State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Kennesaw State

The Cornhuskers average only 1.8 more points per game (73.9) than the Owls give up (72.1).

The Owls score an average of 76.4 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 76.6 the Cornhuskers give up to opponents.

The Cornhuskers make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

The Owls have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers have averaged.

Nebraska Players to Watch

The Cornhuskers leader in points and assists is Alonzo Verge Jr., who scores 16.4 points per game to go with 5.2 assists.

Derrick Walker is Nebraska's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.3 boards in each contest while scoring 8.8 points per game.

Keisei Tominaga makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cornhuskers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

The Nebraska steals leader is Verge, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Walker, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Chris Youngblood is the top scorer for the Owls with 13.5 points per game. He also tacks on 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game to his stats.

Demond Robinson puts up a stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 points and 0.4 assists per game for Kennesaw State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Terrell Burden holds the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 10.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

Youngblood is dependable from deep and leads the Owls with 1.9 made threes per game.

Burden is at the top of the Kennesaw State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

Nebraska Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 NC State L 104-100 Away 12/4/2021 Indiana L 68-55 Away 12/7/2021 Michigan L 102-67 Home 12/11/2021 Auburn L 99-68 Away 12/19/2021 Kansas State L 67-58 Home 12/22/2021 Kennesaw State - Home 1/2/2022 Ohio State - Home 1/5/2022 Michigan State - Away 1/8/2022 Rutgers - Away 1/11/2022 Illinois - Home 1/14/2022 Purdue - Away

Kennesaw State Schedule