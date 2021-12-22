Skip to main content
    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) dribbles against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kennesaw State Owls (4-7) aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-7) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Kennesaw State

    Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Kennesaw State

    • The Cornhuskers average only 1.8 more points per game (73.9) than the Owls give up (72.1).
    • The Owls score an average of 76.4 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 76.6 the Cornhuskers give up to opponents.
    • The Cornhuskers make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
    • The Owls have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers have averaged.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • The Cornhuskers leader in points and assists is Alonzo Verge Jr., who scores 16.4 points per game to go with 5.2 assists.
    • Derrick Walker is Nebraska's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.3 boards in each contest while scoring 8.8 points per game.
    • Keisei Tominaga makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cornhuskers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
    • The Nebraska steals leader is Verge, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Walker, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Kennesaw State Players to Watch

    • Chris Youngblood is the top scorer for the Owls with 13.5 points per game. He also tacks on 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game to his stats.
    • Demond Robinson puts up a stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 points and 0.4 assists per game for Kennesaw State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Terrell Burden holds the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 10.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest.
    • Youngblood is dependable from deep and leads the Owls with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • Burden is at the top of the Kennesaw State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

    Nebraska Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    NC State

    L 104-100

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Indiana

    L 68-55

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Michigan

    L 102-67

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Auburn

    L 99-68

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Kansas State

    L 67-58

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Kennesaw State

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    Kennesaw State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 89-52

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Mercer

    L 73-71

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Wofford

    L 88-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Voorhees

    W 80-56

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Samford

    L 85-84

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Toccoa Falls

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Liberty

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    FGCU

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Stetson

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Kennesaw State at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

