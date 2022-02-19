Nebraska vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Maryland Terrapins (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-18, 1-13 Big Ten) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022

Friday, February 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Maryland

The 70 points per game the Terrapins put up are nine fewer points than the Cornhuskers allow (79).

The Cornhuskers put up only 1.9 more points per game (72.6) than the Terrapins allow their opponents to score (70.7).

The Terrapins are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

The Cornhuskers have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.

Maryland Players to Watch

The Terrapins scoring leader is Eric Ayala, who averages 15.1 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.

The Terrapins get the most three-point shooting production out of Ayala, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Hakim Hart is Maryland's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Julian Reese leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Bryce McGowens is the top scorer for the Cornhuskers with 16.5 points per game. He also adds 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his scoring output.

Nebraska's leader in rebounds is Derrick Walker with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.1 per game.

C.J. Wilcher averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Walker with one per game.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 Indiana L 68-55 Home 2/1/2022 Michigan State L 65-63 Home 2/6/2022 Ohio State L 82-67 Away 2/10/2022 Iowa L 110-87 Home 2/13/2022 Purdue L 62-61 Away 2/18/2022 Nebraska - Away 2/21/2022 Penn State - Home 2/24/2022 Indiana - Away 2/27/2022 Ohio State - Home 3/2/2022 Minnesota - Home 3/6/2022 Michigan State - Away

