Nebraska vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) shoots the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-18, 1-13 Big Ten) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Maryland

  • Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Maryland

  • The 70 points per game the Terrapins put up are nine fewer points than the Cornhuskers allow (79).
  • The Cornhuskers put up only 1.9 more points per game (72.6) than the Terrapins allow their opponents to score (70.7).
  • The Terrapins are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
  • The Cornhuskers have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • The Terrapins scoring leader is Eric Ayala, who averages 15.1 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.
  • The Terrapins get the most three-point shooting production out of Ayala, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
  • Hakim Hart is Maryland's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Julian Reese leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Bryce McGowens is the top scorer for the Cornhuskers with 16.5 points per game. He also adds 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Nebraska's leader in rebounds is Derrick Walker with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.1 per game.
  • C.J. Wilcher averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.
  • Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Walker with one per game.

Maryland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Indiana

L 68-55

Home

2/1/2022

Michigan State

L 65-63

Home

2/6/2022

Ohio State

L 82-67

Away

2/10/2022

Iowa

L 110-87

Home

2/13/2022

Purdue

L 62-61

Away

2/18/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

2/21/2022

Penn State

-

Home

2/24/2022

Indiana

-

Away

2/27/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

3/2/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

3/6/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

Nebraska Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Rutgers

L 63-61

Home

2/1/2022

Michigan

L 85-79

Away

2/5/2022

Northwestern

L 87-63

Home

2/9/2022

Minnesota

W 78-65

Home

2/13/2022

Iowa

L 98-75

Away

2/18/2022

Maryland

-

Home

2/22/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

2/25/2022

Iowa

-

Home

2/27/2022

Penn State

-

Away

3/1/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

3/6/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Maryland at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
