Nebraska vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-18, 1-13 Big Ten) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Maryland
- The 70 points per game the Terrapins put up are nine fewer points than the Cornhuskers allow (79).
- The Cornhuskers put up only 1.9 more points per game (72.6) than the Terrapins allow their opponents to score (70.7).
- The Terrapins are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- The Cornhuskers have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.
Maryland Players to Watch
- The Terrapins scoring leader is Eric Ayala, who averages 15.1 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.
- The Terrapins get the most three-point shooting production out of Ayala, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- Hakim Hart is Maryland's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Julian Reese leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Bryce McGowens is the top scorer for the Cornhuskers with 16.5 points per game. He also adds 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Nebraska's leader in rebounds is Derrick Walker with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.1 per game.
- C.J. Wilcher averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.
- Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Walker with one per game.
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Indiana
L 68-55
Home
2/1/2022
Michigan State
L 65-63
Home
2/6/2022
Ohio State
L 82-67
Away
2/10/2022
Iowa
L 110-87
Home
2/13/2022
Purdue
L 62-61
Away
2/18/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
2/21/2022
Penn State
-
Home
2/24/2022
Indiana
-
Away
2/27/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
3/2/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
3/6/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Rutgers
L 63-61
Home
2/1/2022
Michigan
L 85-79
Away
2/5/2022
Northwestern
L 87-63
Home
2/9/2022
Minnesota
W 78-65
Home
2/13/2022
Iowa
L 98-75
Away
2/18/2022
Maryland
-
Home
2/22/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
2/25/2022
Iowa
-
Home
2/27/2022
Penn State
-
Away
3/1/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
3/6/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away