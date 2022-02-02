Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska at Michigan in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nebraska travels to Michigan on Tuesday night looking to win its first Big Ten game of the season.

Nebraska nearly ended its seven-game losing streak on Saturday, but gave up a late bucket in a 63-61 loss to Rutgers.

How to Watch Nebraska at Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The loss to the Scarlet Knights was the Cornhuskers eighth straight and 13th in their last 14 games. They are still winless in the Big Ten at 0-10, but have lost the last three games by single digits.

Tuesday they will look to get that first conference win as they try and avenge a 102-67 loss to Michigan back on Dec. 7.

The Wolverines, though, will look to duplicate their success from the first game against Nebraska when they had their most complete game of the year.

In order for Michigan to get the sweep it will have to bounce back from a 16-point loss to rival Michigan State on Saturday. The Wolverines saw their three-game winning streak snapped with the loss and are now just 4-4 in the Big Ten. Michigan has been playing better, but went cold in the second half against the Spartans after being down just four at the break.

Tuesday night the Wolverines will look to avoid looking ahead to their game with Purdue on Saturday and take care of the Cornhuskers.

