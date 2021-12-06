Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Michigan

The 77.1 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 12.5 more points than the Wolverines allow (64.6).

The Wolverines put up an average of 69.3 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 72.3 the Cornhuskers give up.

The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

The Wolverines' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

Nebraska Players to Watch

The Cornhuskers leader in points and rebounds is Bryce McGowens, who scores 17.3 points and grabs 6.9 rebounds per game.

Alonzo Verge Jr. is Nebraska's best passer, distributing 5.6 assists per game while scoring 15.0 PPG.

The Cornhuskers get the most three-point shooting production out of Keisei Tominaga, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.

Verge is Nebraska's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Derrick Walker leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson sits on top of the Wolverines leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

DeVante Jones notches more assists than any other Michigan teammate with 3.5 per game. He also averages 6.4 points and pulls down 5.1 rebounds per game.

Eli Brooks averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolverines.

Michigan's leader in steals is Brooks with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickinson with 1.1 per game.

Nebraska Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Southern W 82-59 Home 11/23/2021 Tennessee State W 79-73 Home 11/27/2021 South Dakota W 83-70 Home 12/1/2021 NC State L 104-100 Away 12/4/2021 Indiana L 68-55 Away 12/7/2021 Michigan - Home 12/11/2021 Auburn - Away 12/19/2021 Kansas State - Home 12/22/2021 Kennesaw State - Home 1/2/2022 Ohio State - Home 1/5/2022 Michigan State - Away

Michigan Schedule