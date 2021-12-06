Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan

    Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Michigan

    • The 77.1 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 12.5 more points than the Wolverines allow (64.6).
    • The Wolverines put up an average of 69.3 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 72.3 the Cornhuskers give up.
    • The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
    • The Wolverines' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • The Cornhuskers leader in points and rebounds is Bryce McGowens, who scores 17.3 points and grabs 6.9 rebounds per game.
    • Alonzo Verge Jr. is Nebraska's best passer, distributing 5.6 assists per game while scoring 15.0 PPG.
    • The Cornhuskers get the most three-point shooting production out of Keisei Tominaga, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
    • Verge is Nebraska's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Derrick Walker leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson sits on top of the Wolverines leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
    • DeVante Jones notches more assists than any other Michigan teammate with 3.5 per game. He also averages 6.4 points and pulls down 5.1 rebounds per game.
    • Eli Brooks averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolverines.
    • Michigan's leader in steals is Brooks with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickinson with 1.1 per game.

    Nebraska Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Southern

    W 82-59

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Tennessee State

    W 79-73

    Home

    11/27/2021

    South Dakota

    W 83-70

    Home

    12/1/2021

    NC State

    L 104-100

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Indiana

    L 68-55

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Kennesaw State

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    UNLV

    W 74-61

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Arizona

    L 80-62

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 65-54

    Home

    12/1/2021

    North Carolina

    L 72-51

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Diego State

    W 72-58

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Michigan at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kentucky vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northeastern vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    39 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives at Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tennessee vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    JMU vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Vermont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) drives to the basket while defended by San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    58 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy