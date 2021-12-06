Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Michigan
- The 77.1 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 12.5 more points than the Wolverines allow (64.6).
- The Wolverines put up an average of 69.3 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 72.3 the Cornhuskers give up.
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- The Wolverines' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
Nebraska Players to Watch
- The Cornhuskers leader in points and rebounds is Bryce McGowens, who scores 17.3 points and grabs 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Alonzo Verge Jr. is Nebraska's best passer, distributing 5.6 assists per game while scoring 15.0 PPG.
- The Cornhuskers get the most three-point shooting production out of Keisei Tominaga, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
- Verge is Nebraska's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Derrick Walker leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson sits on top of the Wolverines leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- DeVante Jones notches more assists than any other Michigan teammate with 3.5 per game. He also averages 6.4 points and pulls down 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Eli Brooks averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolverines.
- Michigan's leader in steals is Brooks with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickinson with 1.1 per game.
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Southern
W 82-59
Home
11/23/2021
Tennessee State
W 79-73
Home
11/27/2021
South Dakota
W 83-70
Home
12/1/2021
NC State
L 104-100
Away
12/4/2021
Indiana
L 68-55
Away
12/7/2021
Michigan
-
Home
12/11/2021
Auburn
-
Away
12/19/2021
Kansas State
-
Home
12/22/2021
Kennesaw State
-
Home
1/2/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/5/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
UNLV
W 74-61
Home
11/21/2021
Arizona
L 80-62
Home
11/24/2021
Tarleton State
W 65-54
Home
12/1/2021
North Carolina
L 72-51
Away
12/4/2021
San Diego State
W 72-58
Home
12/7/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
12/11/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/18/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
12/21/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Home
12/30/2021
UCF
-
Away
1/4/2022
Rutgers
-
Away