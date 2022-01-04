Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 2, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) shoots the ball over Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) and forward Zed Key (23) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 2, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) shoots the ball over Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) and forward Zed Key (23) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-8, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Nebraska

    • The Spartans score 75.6 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 77.1 the Cornhuskers give up.
    • The Cornhuskers' 75.3 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 65.4 the Spartans allow.
    • The Spartans are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
    • The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 38.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Marcus Bingham averages a team-high 7.5 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.2 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 58.3% from the field.
    • Gabe Brown is tops on his team in both points (14.6) and assists (1.1) per game, and also averages 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Tyson Walker averages a team-high 5.2 assists per game. He is also posting 6.5 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 38.8% from the floor.
    • Malik Hall posts 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 60.5% from the floor and 53.8% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Joey Hauser is posting 6.7 points, 1.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Alonzo Verge Jr. leads the Cornhuskers in assists (5.6 per game), and produces 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (15.8 points per game), and he produces 1.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
    • Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers in rebounding (6.4 per game), and posts 9.4 points and 1.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
    • The Cornhuskers receive 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from C.J. Wilcher.
    • Keisei Tominaga is putting up 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 38.3% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Nebraska at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 18, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) dribbles between Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    37 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    38 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) dribbles past UNI Panthers guard Nate Heise (0) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    38 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    39 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) defend during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Villanova vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Stetson Hatters guard Chase Johnston (11) and guard Christiaan Jones (0) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Miami vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    42 minutes ago
    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League, Second Round: Ruwi vs. Darsait

    1 hour ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy