Jan 2, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) shoots the ball over Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) and forward Zed Key (23) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-8, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Nebraska

The Spartans score 75.6 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 77.1 the Cornhuskers give up.

The Cornhuskers' 75.3 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 65.4 the Spartans allow.

The Spartans are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 38.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Marcus Bingham averages a team-high 7.5 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.2 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 58.3% from the field.

Gabe Brown is tops on his team in both points (14.6) and assists (1.1) per game, and also averages 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyson Walker averages a team-high 5.2 assists per game. He is also posting 6.5 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 38.8% from the floor.

Malik Hall posts 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 60.5% from the floor and 53.8% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Joey Hauser is posting 6.7 points, 1.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch