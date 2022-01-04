Publish date:
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-8, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Nebraska
- The Spartans score 75.6 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 77.1 the Cornhuskers give up.
- The Cornhuskers' 75.3 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 65.4 the Spartans allow.
- The Spartans are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 38.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham averages a team-high 7.5 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.2 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 58.3% from the field.
- Gabe Brown is tops on his team in both points (14.6) and assists (1.1) per game, and also averages 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tyson Walker averages a team-high 5.2 assists per game. He is also posting 6.5 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 38.8% from the floor.
- Malik Hall posts 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 60.5% from the floor and 53.8% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Joey Hauser is posting 6.7 points, 1.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. leads the Cornhuskers in assists (5.6 per game), and produces 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (15.8 points per game), and he produces 1.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
- Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers in rebounding (6.4 per game), and posts 9.4 points and 1.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- The Cornhuskers receive 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from C.J. Wilcher.
- Keisei Tominaga is putting up 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 38.3% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
How To Watch
January
5
2022
Nebraska at Michigan State
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)