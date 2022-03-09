Nebraska and Northwestern open up the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night with a big first-round matchup.

Nebraska looks to stay hot on Wednesday as the Big Ten Tournament opens up play. The Cornhuskers finished the regular season with a surprising three-game winning streak and are looking to keep it going in Indianapolis this week.

How to Watch the Big Ten First Round Nebraska vs. Northwestern Today:

Game Date: March 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

They had just one Big Ten win before the winning streak and what was even more surprising is they won all three of them on the road, two of which were at No. 23 Ohio State and No. 10 Wisconsin.

It has been a great way to finish the season and one they hope can carry over as they look to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament.

First up, the Cornhuskers will look to knock off a Northwestern team they lost to twice this year.

The Wildcats beat them 87-63 and 77-65 this year and finished Big Ten play 7-13.

It was a year filled with close calls for Northwestern, as 10 of its 13 conference losses were by single digits.

They played a lot of teams tough but were on the wrong end of most games.

Wednesday, they will look to reverse that trend, get a win against Nebraska and set up a game with red-hot Iowa on Thursday.

