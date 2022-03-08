How to Watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 12 seed Northwestern Wildcats (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten) head into the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 13 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten) on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 6:00 PM.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northwestern
-5
144 points
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Nebraska
- The Wildcats score 5.9 fewer points per game (72.9) than the Cornhuskers give up (78.8).
- The Cornhuskers' 73.4 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 68.5 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.0% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance puts up 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.5 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Boo Buie posts a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 14.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.9% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Chase Audige puts up 10.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Ryan Young puts up 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor.
- Robbie Beran is averaging 6.4 points, 0.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. is putting up a team-leading 5.2 assists per contest. And he is producing 14.2 points and 4.5 rebounds, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (17.2 points per game), and he averages 1.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
- Derrick Walker is the Cornhuskers' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he delivers 9.3 points and 1.4 assists.
- C.J. Wilcher gets the Cornhuskers 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Cornhuskers get 5.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Lat Mayen.
How To Watch
March
9
2022
Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
