How to Watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 12 seed Northwestern Wildcats (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten) head into the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 13 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten) on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Northwestern vs Nebraska Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Northwestern

-5

144 points

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Nebraska

  • The Wildcats score 5.9 fewer points per game (72.9) than the Cornhuskers give up (78.8).
  • The Cornhuskers' 73.4 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 68.5 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.0% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Pete Nance puts up 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.5 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Boo Buie posts a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 14.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.9% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Chase Audige puts up 10.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Young puts up 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor.
  • Robbie Beran is averaging 6.4 points, 0.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Alonzo Verge Jr. is putting up a team-leading 5.2 assists per contest. And he is producing 14.2 points and 4.5 rebounds, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (17.2 points per game), and he averages 1.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
  • Derrick Walker is the Cornhuskers' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he delivers 9.3 points and 1.4 assists.
  • C.J. Wilcher gets the Cornhuskers 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Cornhuskers get 5.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Lat Mayen.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
