How to Watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 12 seed Northwestern Wildcats (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten) head into the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 13 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten) on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Northwestern -5 144 points

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Nebraska

The Wildcats score 5.9 fewer points per game (72.9) than the Cornhuskers give up (78.8).

The Cornhuskers' 73.4 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 68.5 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.0% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance puts up 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.5 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Boo Buie posts a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 14.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.9% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chase Audige puts up 10.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ryan Young puts up 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor.

Robbie Beran is averaging 6.4 points, 0.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch