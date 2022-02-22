Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers at Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams in the bottom half of the Big Ten face off as the Cornhuskers travel to Northwestern to try and get their second conference win of the season.

Unfortunately for Nebraska, it is the last ranked team in the Big Ten at No. 14. The Cornhuskers are at 7-19 overall this season and just 1-14 inside of conference play. The team's only conference win came at home against Minnesota just three games ago.

Outside of that lone win, the Cornhuskers are on a 12-game losing streak. Freshman guard Bryce McGowens leads the team in scoring with 16.8 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.

How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers at Northwestern Wildcats Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Northwestern Wildcats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northwestern isn't one of the best teams in the Big Ten, but it is better than Nebraska. The Wildcats have a 12-13 overall record with a 5-11 conference record good enough for No. 11 in the conference.

The Wildcats are currently on a three-game losing streak after losing to No. 15 Illinois, No. 4 Purdue, and Minnesota in the last couple of weeks. Boo Buie leads the team in scoring with 15.0 points and 4.5 assists per game.

The last time these two teams played, Northwestern came out on top 87-63 on the road at Nebraska. Buie had 27 points to lead the way for the Wildcats in the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Northwestern Wildcats

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates up ice with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-4 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich (89) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
ARIZONA STATE BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at Arizona State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
uconn huskies
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova vs. UConn

By Alex Barth
2 minutes ago
Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers at Northwestern Wildcats

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Panthers

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
Michigan State basketball's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, tries to distract Michigan's Naz Hillmon as she shoots free throws during the first quarter in the Spartans women's game on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. 220210 Msu Mich W Bball 039a
College Basketball

Iowa vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (5) drives to the basket against Rhode Island Rams center Makhi Mitchell (21) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island At Florida Gulf Coast Men S Basketball
College Basketball

Rhode Island vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy