Two teams in the bottom half of the Big Ten face off as the Cornhuskers travel to Northwestern to try and get their second conference win of the season.

Unfortunately for Nebraska, it is the last ranked team in the Big Ten at No. 14. The Cornhuskers are at 7-19 overall this season and just 1-14 inside of conference play. The team's only conference win came at home against Minnesota just three games ago.

Outside of that lone win, the Cornhuskers are on a 12-game losing streak. Freshman guard Bryce McGowens leads the team in scoring with 16.8 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.

How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers at Northwestern Wildcats Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Northwestern Wildcats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northwestern isn't one of the best teams in the Big Ten, but it is better than Nebraska. The Wildcats have a 12-13 overall record with a 5-11 conference record good enough for No. 11 in the conference.

The Wildcats are currently on a three-game losing streak after losing to No. 15 Illinois, No. 4 Purdue, and Minnesota in the last couple of weeks. Boo Buie leads the team in scoring with 15.0 points and 4.5 assists per game.

The last time these two teams played, Northwestern came out on top 87-63 on the road at Nebraska. Buie had 27 points to lead the way for the Wildcats in the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.