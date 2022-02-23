Feb 18, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) reacts to a foul call in the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-19, 1-14 Big Ten) will try to end an eight-game road slide when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats (12-13, 5-11 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Northwestern -11 148.5 points

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Nebraska

The Wildcats score 73.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 79.4 the Cornhuskers allow.

The Cornhuskers put up an average of 72.6 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 68.4 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.6% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

The Cornhuskers have shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance averages a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 14.9 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 41.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ryan Young puts up 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the field.

Chase Audige is averaging 10.4 points, 1.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Robbie Beran averages 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor.

Nebraska Players to Watch