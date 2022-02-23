Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 18, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) reacts to a foul call in the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-19, 1-14 Big Ten) will try to end an eight-game road slide when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats (12-13, 5-11 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northwestern vs Nebraska Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Northwestern

-11

148.5 points

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Nebraska

  • The Wildcats score 73.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 79.4 the Cornhuskers allow.
  • The Cornhuskers put up an average of 72.6 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 68.4 the Wildcats allow.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.6% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
  • The Cornhuskers have shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Pete Nance averages a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 14.9 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 41.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Ryan Young puts up 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the field.
  • Chase Audige is averaging 10.4 points, 1.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
  • Robbie Beran averages 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Alonzo Verge Jr. is the Cornhuskers' top assist man (5.1 per game), and he delivers 13.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.
  • Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (16.8 points per game) and assist man (1.4), and contributes 5.2 rebounds.
  • Derrick Walker is putting up a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 9.5 points and 1.2 assists, making 67.7% of his shots from the floor (seventh in college basketball).
  • C.J. Wilcher is posting 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 44.0% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
  • The Cornhuskers get 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Lat Mayen.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Nebraska at Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
