Ohio State was shocked on Sunday afternoon when the Buckeyes went to Maryland and were upset 75-60.

How to Watch Nebraska at Ohio State Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The loss came a game after they had won at Illinois 86-83. The win against the Illini was huge, but the loss to Maryland was crushing as it dropped them to 11-6 in the Big Ten and two games back of first-place Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes will now play three straight home games to finish the year and need to take care of Nebraska before two tough games against Michigan State and Michigan later this week.

Nebraska, though, will look to send Ohio State home with a second straight loss as it tries to win the second game in a row for the first time since late November.

The Cornhuskers picked up their second Big Ten win of the year on Sunday when they blew out Penn State 93-70. It was the most complete game from Nebraska all year as they easily took care of the Nittany Lions.

This week it gets much tougher, though, as they play at both Ohio State and Wisconsin. It won't be easy but Nebraska will look to get an upset or two to finish off the regular season

