    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles around Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Wisconsin At Ohio State Men S Basketball

    The No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-7, 0-0 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State

    • Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Ohio State

    • The 75.0 points per game the Cornhuskers record are 7.5 more points than the Buckeyes give up (67.5).
    • The Buckeyes' 75.7 points per game are just 0.7 fewer points than the 76.4 the Cornhuskers give up to opponents.
    • The Cornhuskers make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
    • The Buckeyes are shooting 49.1% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 41.7% the Cornhuskers' opponents have shot this season.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • The Cornhuskers leader in points and assists is Alonzo Verge Jr., who puts up 16.4 points per game to go with 5.7 assists.
    • Derrick Walker leads Nebraska in rebounding, pulling down 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 9.0 points a contest.
    • Keisei Tominaga leads the Cornhuskers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Verge and Walker lead Nebraska on the defensive end, with Verge leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Walker in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • The Buckeyes' leader in scoring and rebounding is E.J. Liddell with 20.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
    • Ohio State's assist leader is Jamari Wheeler with 4.4 per game. He also averages 6.3 points per game and tacks on 3.2 rebounds per game.
    • Justin Ahrens is the top shooter from deep for the Buckeyes, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Wheeler (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ohio State while Liddell (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Nebraska Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Indiana

    L 68-55

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Michigan

    L 102-67

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Auburn

    L 99-68

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Kansas State

    L 67-58

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Kennesaw State

    W 88-74

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    Ohio State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Florida

    L 71-68

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Duke

    W 71-66

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Penn State

    W 76-64

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Towson

    W 85-74

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Wisconsin

    W 73-55

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Ohio State at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

