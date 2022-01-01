How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-7, 0-0 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Ohio State
- The 75.0 points per game the Cornhuskers record are 7.5 more points than the Buckeyes give up (67.5).
- The Buckeyes' 75.7 points per game are just 0.7 fewer points than the 76.4 the Cornhuskers give up to opponents.
- The Cornhuskers make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- The Buckeyes are shooting 49.1% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 41.7% the Cornhuskers' opponents have shot this season.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- The Cornhuskers leader in points and assists is Alonzo Verge Jr., who puts up 16.4 points per game to go with 5.7 assists.
- Derrick Walker leads Nebraska in rebounding, pulling down 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 9.0 points a contest.
- Keisei Tominaga leads the Cornhuskers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Verge and Walker lead Nebraska on the defensive end, with Verge leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Walker in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- The Buckeyes' leader in scoring and rebounding is E.J. Liddell with 20.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
- Ohio State's assist leader is Jamari Wheeler with 4.4 per game. He also averages 6.3 points per game and tacks on 3.2 rebounds per game.
- Justin Ahrens is the top shooter from deep for the Buckeyes, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Wheeler (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ohio State while Liddell (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Indiana
L 68-55
Away
12/7/2021
Michigan
L 102-67
Home
12/11/2021
Auburn
L 99-68
Away
12/19/2021
Kansas State
L 67-58
Home
12/22/2021
Kennesaw State
W 88-74
Home
1/2/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/5/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/11/2022
Illinois
-
Home
1/14/2022
Purdue
-
Away
1/17/2022
Indiana
-
Home
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Florida
L 71-68
Away
11/30/2021
Duke
W 71-66
Home
12/5/2021
Penn State
W 76-64
Away
12/8/2021
Towson
W 85-74
Home
12/11/2021
Wisconsin
W 73-55
Home
1/2/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
1/6/2022
Indiana
-
Away
1/9/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
1/13/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
1/16/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/22/2022
Nebraska
-
Home