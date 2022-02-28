How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-8, 11-6 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten) at Value City Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Value City Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Nebraska
- The Buckeyes record 74.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 79.3 the Cornhuskers give up.
- The Cornhuskers' 73.2 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 67.7 the Buckeyes give up.
- The Buckeyes make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- The Cornhuskers' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (41.4%).
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell is tops on the Buckeyes with 19.3 points per contest and 7.5 rebounds, while also averaging 2.5 assists.
- Malaki Branham posts 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Zed Key averages 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 56.9% from the field.
- Kyle Young is posting 8.5 points, 1.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
- Jamari Wheeler leads his team in assists per game (3.3), and also averages 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. is posting a team-high 5.0 assists per contest. And he is producing 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (16.9 points per game), and he contributes 1.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
- Derrick Walker is posting a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.2 points and 1.4 assists, making 67.8% of his shots from the floor (sixth in college basketball).
- C.J. Wilcher gives the Cornhuskers 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Lat Mayen gives the Cornhuskers 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
