Nebraska looks to snap its four-game losing streak on Sunday night when it travels to Penn State.

Nebraska's tough season continued on Friday night when it got beat 88-78 by Iowa at home. The loss was its fourth in a row and kept it at just one win in Big Ten play this year.

How to Watch Nebraska at Penn State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Cornhuskers are now just 1-16 in the Big Ten and 7-21 overall, but this week the school announced that it would keep head coach Fred Hoiberg for the 2022-23 season despite its struggles.

Sunday the Huskers hope they can change their recent fortunes and pick up a big win at Penn State.

The Nittany Linos will look to extend the Cornhuskers losing streak as they go for a second straight win.

Penn State beat a pesky Northwestern team 67-60 on Friday night to win its third game in its last four.

The Nittany Lions have had a very up and down year, as they have dropped games against Minnesota and Maryland recently, but also had a big upset win against Michigan State almost two weeks ago.

Penn State is now just a game under .500 (12-13) and a respectable 7-10 in the Big Ten.

Sunday afternoon it will look to avoid a letdown against Nebraska and pick up another conference win.

