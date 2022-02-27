Nebraska vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) dribbles the ball around the outside of Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Northwestern 67-60. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-21, 1-16 Big Ten) will visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (12-13, 7-10 Big Ten) after losing nine road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -10.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Nebraska

The Nittany Lions score 65.1 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 79.6 the Cornhuskers give up.

The Cornhuskers score an average of 72.5 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 64.6 the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.

The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.9% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

John Harrar leads his squad in rebounds per game (10.2), and also puts up 10.7 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Seth Lundy puts up 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sam Sessoms averages 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Myles Dread puts up 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Nebraska Players to Watch