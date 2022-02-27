Nebraska vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) dribbles the ball around the outside of Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Northwestern 67-60. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-21, 1-16 Big Ten) will visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (12-13, 7-10 Big Ten) after losing nine road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Nebraska

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Penn State vs Nebraska Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penn State

-10.5

137.5 points

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Nebraska

  • The Nittany Lions score 65.1 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 79.6 the Cornhuskers give up.
  • The Cornhuskers score an average of 72.5 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 64.6 the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
  • The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.9% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • John Harrar leads his squad in rebounds per game (10.2), and also puts up 10.7 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Seth Lundy puts up 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Sam Sessoms averages 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Myles Dread puts up 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Alonzo Verge Jr. leads the Cornhuskers in assists (5.0 per game), and produces 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (16.6 points per game) and assist man (1.5), and posts 5.3 rebounds.
  • Derrick Walker is posting a team-high 5.9 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 9.2 points and 1.3 assists, making 67.9% of his shots from the field (sixth in the country).
  • C.J. Wilcher is posting 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
  • Lat Mayen gives the Cornhuskers 5.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Nebraska at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

