How to Watch Nebraska vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-11, 0-6 Big Ten) will visit the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) after losing five road games in a row. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Nebraska
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-20
155.5 points
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Nebraska
- The Boilermakers score 6.7 more points per game (85.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (78.4).
- The Cornhuskers' 73.9 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 66.6 the Boilermakers give up.
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 41.0% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Trevion Williams puts up a team-best 8.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 13.5 points and 3.0 assists, shooting 60.9% from the floor.
- Jaden Ivey averages a team-leading 16.2 points per game. He is also posting 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Zach Edey posts 14.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 71.0% from the floor (fifth in the country).
- Sasha Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers at 4.0 assists per game, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 11.3 points.
- Caleb Furst is putting up 5.1 points, 0.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. is the Cornhuskers' top assist man (5.6 per game), and he averages 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds.
- Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (15.9 points per game) and assist man (1.6), and produces 5.5 rebounds.
- Derrick Walker is averaging a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 10.2 points and 1.2 assists, making 73.5% of his shots from the floor (second in the country).
- C.J. Wilcher gives the Cornhuskers 8.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Cornhuskers get 7.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Keisei Tominaga.
How To Watch
January
14
2022
Nebraska at Purdue
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)