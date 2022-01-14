How to Watch Nebraska vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) reacts to a foul from Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-11, 0-6 Big Ten) will visit the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) after losing five road games in a row. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -20 155.5 points

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Nebraska

The Boilermakers score 6.7 more points per game (85.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (78.4).

The Cornhuskers' 73.9 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 66.6 the Boilermakers give up.

This season, the Boilermakers have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.

The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 41.0% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

Trevion Williams puts up a team-best 8.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 13.5 points and 3.0 assists, shooting 60.9% from the floor.

Jaden Ivey averages a team-leading 16.2 points per game. He is also posting 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Edey posts 14.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 71.0% from the floor (fifth in the country).

Sasha Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers at 4.0 assists per game, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 11.3 points.

Caleb Furst is putting up 5.1 points, 0.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch