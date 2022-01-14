Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) reacts to a foul from Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-11, 0-6 Big Ten) will visit the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) after losing five road games in a row. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Nebraska

Purdue vs Nebraska Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Purdue

-20

155.5 points

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Nebraska

  • The Boilermakers score 6.7 more points per game (85.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (78.4).
  • The Cornhuskers' 73.9 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 66.6 the Boilermakers give up.
  • This season, the Boilermakers have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.
  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 41.0% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Trevion Williams puts up a team-best 8.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 13.5 points and 3.0 assists, shooting 60.9% from the floor.
  • Jaden Ivey averages a team-leading 16.2 points per game. He is also posting 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Zach Edey posts 14.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 71.0% from the floor (fifth in the country).
  • Sasha Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers at 4.0 assists per game, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 11.3 points.
  • Caleb Furst is putting up 5.1 points, 0.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Alonzo Verge Jr. is the Cornhuskers' top assist man (5.6 per game), and he averages 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds.
  • Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (15.9 points per game) and assist man (1.6), and produces 5.5 rebounds.
  • Derrick Walker is averaging a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 10.2 points and 1.2 assists, making 73.5% of his shots from the floor (second in the country).
  • C.J. Wilcher gives the Cornhuskers 8.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Cornhuskers get 7.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Keisei Tominaga.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Nebraska at Purdue

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
