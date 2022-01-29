Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) drives to the basket as Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) defends during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-14, 0-9 Big Ten) will attempt to turn around a seven-game losing streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Rutgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Rutgers

  • The 72.9 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 8.5 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (64.4).
  • The Scarlet Knights' 67.2 points per game are 11.6 fewer points than the 78.8 the Cornhuskers allow.
  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
  • The Scarlet Knights are shooting 42.5% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 44.1% the Cornhuskers' opponents have shot this season.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Cornhuskers this season is Bryce McGowens, who averages 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
  • Derrick Walker is Nebraska's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Alonzo Verge Jr. is its best passer, averaging 5.2 assists in each contest.
  • Keisei Tominaga leads the Cornhuskers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Verge is Nebraska's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Walker leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. is the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights with 16.3 points per game. He also tacks on 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his statistics.
  • The Rutgers leaders in rebounding and assists are Clifford Omoruyi with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.7 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Paul Mulcahy with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).
  • Harper is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Scarlet Knights, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi (1.1 per game).

Nebraska Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Rutgers

L 93-65

Away

1/11/2022

Illinois

L 81-71

Home

1/14/2022

Purdue

L 92-65

Away

1/17/2022

Indiana

L 78-71

Home

1/27/2022

Wisconsin

L 73-65

Home

1/29/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

2/1/2022

Michigan

-

Away

2/5/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

2/9/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

2/13/2022

Iowa

-

Away

2/18/2022

Maryland

-

Home

Rutgers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Penn State

L 66-49

Away

1/15/2022

Maryland

W 70-59

Away

1/19/2022

Iowa

W 48-46

Home

1/22/2022

Minnesota

L 68-65

Away

1/25/2022

Maryland

L 68-60

Home

1/29/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

2/1/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

2/5/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

2/9/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

2/12/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

2/16/2022

Illinois

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Rutgers at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) drives to the basket as Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) defends during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
