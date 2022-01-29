Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Jan 25, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) drives to the basket as Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) defends during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-14, 0-9 Big Ten) will attempt to turn around a seven-game losing streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Rutgers

The 72.9 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 8.5 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (64.4).

The Scarlet Knights' 67.2 points per game are 11.6 fewer points than the 78.8 the Cornhuskers allow.

The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

The Scarlet Knights are shooting 42.5% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 44.1% the Cornhuskers' opponents have shot this season.

Nebraska Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Cornhuskers this season is Bryce McGowens, who averages 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Derrick Walker is Nebraska's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Alonzo Verge Jr. is its best passer, averaging 5.2 assists in each contest.

Keisei Tominaga leads the Cornhuskers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Verge is Nebraska's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Walker leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. is the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights with 16.3 points per game. He also tacks on 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his statistics.

The Rutgers leaders in rebounding and assists are Clifford Omoruyi with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.7 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Paul Mulcahy with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).

Harper is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Scarlet Knights, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi (1.1 per game).

Nebraska Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Rutgers L 93-65 Away 1/11/2022 Illinois L 81-71 Home 1/14/2022 Purdue L 92-65 Away 1/17/2022 Indiana L 78-71 Home 1/27/2022 Wisconsin L 73-65 Home 1/29/2022 Rutgers - Home 2/1/2022 Michigan - Away 2/5/2022 Northwestern - Home 2/9/2022 Minnesota - Home 2/13/2022 Iowa - Away 2/18/2022 Maryland - Home

Rutgers Schedule