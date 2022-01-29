Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-14, 0-9 Big Ten) will attempt to turn around a seven-game losing streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Rutgers
- The 72.9 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 8.5 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (64.4).
- The Scarlet Knights' 67.2 points per game are 11.6 fewer points than the 78.8 the Cornhuskers allow.
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
- The Scarlet Knights are shooting 42.5% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 44.1% the Cornhuskers' opponents have shot this season.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Cornhuskers this season is Bryce McGowens, who averages 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
- Derrick Walker is Nebraska's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Alonzo Verge Jr. is its best passer, averaging 5.2 assists in each contest.
- Keisei Tominaga leads the Cornhuskers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Verge is Nebraska's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Walker leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. is the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights with 16.3 points per game. He also tacks on 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his statistics.
- The Rutgers leaders in rebounding and assists are Clifford Omoruyi with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.7 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Paul Mulcahy with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).
- Harper is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Scarlet Knights, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi (1.1 per game).
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Rutgers
L 93-65
Away
1/11/2022
Illinois
L 81-71
Home
1/14/2022
Purdue
L 92-65
Away
1/17/2022
Indiana
L 78-71
Home
1/27/2022
Wisconsin
L 73-65
Home
1/29/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
2/1/2022
Michigan
-
Away
2/5/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
2/9/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
2/13/2022
Iowa
-
Away
2/18/2022
Maryland
-
Home
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Penn State
L 66-49
Away
1/15/2022
Maryland
W 70-59
Away
1/19/2022
Iowa
W 48-46
Home
1/22/2022
Minnesota
L 68-65
Away
1/25/2022
Maryland
L 68-60
Home
1/29/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
2/1/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
2/5/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
2/9/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
2/12/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
2/16/2022
Illinois
-
Home