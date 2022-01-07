How to Watch Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-9, 0-0 Big Ten) will visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-0 Big Ten) after losing four straight road games. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Nebraska
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Nebraska
- The Scarlet Knights record 68.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 77.3 the Cornhuskers give up.
- The Cornhuskers put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 65.5 the Scarlet Knights give up.
- The Scarlet Knights are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- The Cornhuskers have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. is tops on his team in both points (15.3) and assists (2) per contest, and also averages 7.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Clifford Omoruyi puts up a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 11.8 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 58.9% from the floor.
- Caleb McConnell puts up 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 2.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Paul Mulcahy leads his squad in assists per contest (4.6), and also puts up 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Geo Baker puts up 10.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 39.6% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. is putting up a team-best 5.5 assists per game. And he is contributing 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds, making 43.5% of his shots from the field.
- Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (15.6 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and averages 5.7 rebounds.
- Derrick Walker is the Cornhuskers' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he produces 9.9 points and 1.1 assists.
- The Cornhuskers receive 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from C.J. Wilcher.
- The Cornhuskers get 8.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Keisei Tominaga.
How To Watch
January
8
2022
Nebraska at Rutgers
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)