Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives against Idaho State Bengals guard Tarik Cool (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) square off against the Southern Jaguars (1-3) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Southern

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Southern

Last year, the Cornhuskers scored 70.0 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 70.3 the Jaguars gave up.

The Jaguars put up an average of 69.8 points per game last year, only 4.4 fewer points than the 74.2 the Cornhuskers allowed to opponents.

Last season, the Cornhuskers had a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 42.0% of shots the Jaguars' opponents made.

The Jaguars shot at a 43.2% rate from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Dalano Banton grabbed 5.9 rebounds and gave out 3.9 assists per game along with scoring 9.6 points per contest last season.

Teddy Allen dropped 15.7 points a game in addition to his 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Allen knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.

Trey McGowens averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Banton collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

Southern Players to Watch

Samkelo Cele averaged 11.7 points per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last season.

Harrison Henderson pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game, while Jayden Saddler dished out 5.3 assists per contest.

Cele hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Cele averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Henderson collected 0.4 blocks per contest.

Nebraska Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Western Illinois L 75-74 Home 11/12/2021 Sam Houston W 74-65 Home 11/16/2021 Creighton L 77-69 Home 11/19/2021 Idaho State W 78-60 Home 11/21/2021 Southern - Home 11/23/2021 Tennessee State - Home 11/27/2021 South Dakota - Home 12/1/2021 NC State - Away 12/4/2021 Indiana - Away 12/7/2021 Michigan - Home

Southern Schedule