    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives against Idaho State Bengals guard Tarik Cool (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) square off against the Southern Jaguars (1-3) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Southern

    Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Southern

    • Last year, the Cornhuskers scored 70.0 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 70.3 the Jaguars gave up.
    • The Jaguars put up an average of 69.8 points per game last year, only 4.4 fewer points than the 74.2 the Cornhuskers allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Cornhuskers had a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 42.0% of shots the Jaguars' opponents made.
    • The Jaguars shot at a 43.2% rate from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Dalano Banton grabbed 5.9 rebounds and gave out 3.9 assists per game along with scoring 9.6 points per contest last season.
    • Teddy Allen dropped 15.7 points a game in addition to his 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
    • Allen knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Trey McGowens averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Banton collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Southern Players to Watch

    • Samkelo Cele averaged 11.7 points per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last season.
    • Harrison Henderson pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game, while Jayden Saddler dished out 5.3 assists per contest.
    • Cele hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Cele averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Henderson collected 0.4 blocks per contest.

    Nebraska Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Western Illinois

    L 75-74

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Sam Houston

    W 74-65

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Creighton

    L 77-69

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Idaho State

    W 78-60

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Southern

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    South Dakota

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    Southern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Louisville

    L 72-60

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Tulane

    W 73-70

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Rice

    L 81-63

    Away

    11/19/2021

    South Dakota

    L 71-68

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Ecclesia

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Tennessee State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Akron

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Southern at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_12318705
