How to Watch Nebraska vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) square off against the Southern Jaguars (1-3) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Southern
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Southern
- Last year, the Cornhuskers scored 70.0 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 70.3 the Jaguars gave up.
- The Jaguars put up an average of 69.8 points per game last year, only 4.4 fewer points than the 74.2 the Cornhuskers allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Cornhuskers had a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 42.0% of shots the Jaguars' opponents made.
- The Jaguars shot at a 43.2% rate from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Dalano Banton grabbed 5.9 rebounds and gave out 3.9 assists per game along with scoring 9.6 points per contest last season.
- Teddy Allen dropped 15.7 points a game in addition to his 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Allen knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Trey McGowens averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Banton collected 0.9 blocks per contest.
Southern Players to Watch
- Samkelo Cele averaged 11.7 points per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last season.
- Harrison Henderson pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game, while Jayden Saddler dished out 5.3 assists per contest.
- Cele hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Cele averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Henderson collected 0.4 blocks per contest.
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Western Illinois
L 75-74
Home
11/12/2021
Sam Houston
W 74-65
Home
11/16/2021
Creighton
L 77-69
Home
11/19/2021
Idaho State
W 78-60
Home
11/21/2021
Southern
-
Home
11/23/2021
Tennessee State
-
Home
11/27/2021
South Dakota
-
Home
12/1/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Indiana
-
Away
12/7/2021
Michigan
-
Home
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Louisville
L 72-60
Away
11/13/2021
Tulane
W 73-70
Away
11/16/2021
Rice
L 81-63
Away
11/19/2021
South Dakota
L 71-68
Away
11/21/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
11/23/2021
Ecclesia
-
Home
11/28/2021
Tennessee State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Akron
-
Away
12/7/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
12/11/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Southern at Nebraska
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Time