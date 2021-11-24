Nebraska vs. Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee State Tigers (1-3) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Tennessee State

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Tennessee State

Last year, the 70.0 points per game the Cornhuskers averaged were only 4.0 fewer points than the Tigers gave up (74.0).

The Tigers put up 5.8 fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Cornhuskers gave up (74.2).

The Cornhuskers made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

The Tigers' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Nebraska Players to Watch

Bryce McGowens leads the Cornhuskers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Alonzo Verge Jr. is Nebraska's best passer, dispensing 4.8 assists per game while scoring 14.8 PPG.

C.J. Wilcher leads the Cornhuskers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Verge and Derrick Walker lead Nebraska on the defensive end, with Verge leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Walker in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Mark Freeman scored 17.1 points per game last season to go with 4.6 assists.

Shakem Johnson averaged 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 11.8 PPG average.

Freeman hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Freeman averaged 2.0 takeaways per game, while Mason Green compiled 1.0 block per contest.

Nebraska Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Western Illinois L 75-74 Home 11/12/2021 Sam Houston W 74-65 Home 11/16/2021 Creighton L 77-69 Home 11/19/2021 Idaho State W 78-60 Home 11/21/2021 Southern W 82-59 Home 11/23/2021 Tennessee State - Home 11/27/2021 South Dakota - Home 12/1/2021 NC State - Away 12/4/2021 Indiana - Away 12/7/2021 Michigan - Home 12/11/2021 Auburn - Away

Tennessee State Schedule