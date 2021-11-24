Nebraska vs. Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tennessee State Tigers (1-3) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Tennessee State

    • Last year, the 70.0 points per game the Cornhuskers averaged were only 4.0 fewer points than the Tigers gave up (74.0).
    • The Tigers put up 5.8 fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Cornhuskers gave up (74.2).
    • The Cornhuskers made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
    • The Tigers' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Bryce McGowens leads the Cornhuskers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
    • Alonzo Verge Jr. is Nebraska's best passer, dispensing 4.8 assists per game while scoring 14.8 PPG.
    • C.J. Wilcher leads the Cornhuskers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Verge and Derrick Walker lead Nebraska on the defensive end, with Verge leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Walker in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Tennessee State Players to Watch

    • Mark Freeman scored 17.1 points per game last season to go with 4.6 assists.
    • Shakem Johnson averaged 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 11.8 PPG average.
    • Freeman hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Freeman averaged 2.0 takeaways per game, while Mason Green compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    Nebraska Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Western Illinois

    L 75-74

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Sam Houston

    W 74-65

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Creighton

    L 77-69

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Idaho State

    W 78-60

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Southern

    W 82-59

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    South Dakota

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    Tennessee State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Alabama A&M

    L 82-73

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Norfolk State

    L 66-59

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Fisk

    W 111-56

    Home

    11/21/2021

    South Dakota

    L 83-66

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Southern

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    IUPUI

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Away

    November
    23
    2021

    Tennessee State at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
