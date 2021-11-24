Nebraska vs. Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tennessee State Tigers (1-3) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Tennessee State
- Last year, the 70.0 points per game the Cornhuskers averaged were only 4.0 fewer points than the Tigers gave up (74.0).
- The Tigers put up 5.8 fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Cornhuskers gave up (74.2).
- The Cornhuskers made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- The Tigers' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Bryce McGowens leads the Cornhuskers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
- Alonzo Verge Jr. is Nebraska's best passer, dispensing 4.8 assists per game while scoring 14.8 PPG.
- C.J. Wilcher leads the Cornhuskers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Verge and Derrick Walker lead Nebraska on the defensive end, with Verge leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Walker in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Mark Freeman scored 17.1 points per game last season to go with 4.6 assists.
- Shakem Johnson averaged 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 11.8 PPG average.
- Freeman hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Freeman averaged 2.0 takeaways per game, while Mason Green compiled 1.0 block per contest.
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Western Illinois
L 75-74
Home
11/12/2021
Sam Houston
W 74-65
Home
11/16/2021
Creighton
L 77-69
Home
11/19/2021
Idaho State
W 78-60
Home
11/21/2021
Southern
W 82-59
Home
11/23/2021
Tennessee State
-
Home
11/27/2021
South Dakota
-
Home
12/1/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Indiana
-
Away
12/7/2021
Michigan
-
Home
12/11/2021
Auburn
-
Away
Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Alabama A&M
L 82-73
Away
11/13/2021
Norfolk State
L 66-59
Away
11/16/2021
Fisk
W 111-56
Home
11/21/2021
South Dakota
L 83-66
Away
11/23/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
11/28/2021
Southern
-
Home
12/1/2021
Georgia State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Chicago State
-
Away
12/10/2021
IUPUI
-
Home
12/12/2021
Lipscomb
-
Away