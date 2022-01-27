Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

The Badgers record 6.4 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Cornhuskers allow (79.1).

The Cornhuskers score an average of 73.3 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 66.9 the Badgers give up.

This season, the Badgers have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.

The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.9% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Badgers is Jonathan Davis, who averages 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Brad Davison makes more threes per game than any other member of the Badgers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles one block per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Bryce McGowens is at the top of the Cornhuskers scoring leaderboard with 15.7 points per game. He also pulls down 5.5 rebounds and averages 1.6 assists per game.

Derrick Walker has a stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 9.8 points and 1.2 assists per game for Nebraska to take the top rebound spot on the team. Alonzo Verge Jr. has the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 14.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Keisei Tominaga is the most prolific from distance for the Cornhuskers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Walker (1.1 per game).

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/6/2022 Iowa W 87-78 Home 1/9/2022 Maryland W 70-69 Away 1/13/2022 Ohio State W 78-68 Home 1/18/2022 Northwestern W 82-76 Away 1/21/2022 Michigan State L 86-74 Home 1/27/2022 Nebraska - Away 1/30/2022 Minnesota - Home 2/2/2022 Illinois - Away 2/5/2022 Penn State - Home 2/8/2022 Michigan State - Away 2/12/2022 Rutgers - Home

Nebraska Schedule