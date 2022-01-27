Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

  • The Badgers record 6.4 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Cornhuskers allow (79.1).
  • The Cornhuskers score an average of 73.3 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 66.9 the Badgers give up.
  • This season, the Badgers have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.
  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.9% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Badgers is Jonathan Davis, who averages 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
  • Brad Davison makes more threes per game than any other member of the Badgers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles one block per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Bryce McGowens is at the top of the Cornhuskers scoring leaderboard with 15.7 points per game. He also pulls down 5.5 rebounds and averages 1.6 assists per game.
  • Derrick Walker has a stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 9.8 points and 1.2 assists per game for Nebraska to take the top rebound spot on the team. Alonzo Verge Jr. has the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 14.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Keisei Tominaga is the most prolific from distance for the Cornhuskers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Walker (1.1 per game).

Wisconsin Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Iowa

W 87-78

Home

1/9/2022

Maryland

W 70-69

Away

1/13/2022

Ohio State

W 78-68

Home

1/18/2022

Northwestern

W 82-76

Away

1/21/2022

Michigan State

L 86-74

Home

1/27/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

1/30/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

2/2/2022

Illinois

-

Away

2/5/2022

Penn State

-

Home

2/8/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

2/12/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

Nebraska Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Michigan State

L 79-67

Away

1/8/2022

Rutgers

L 93-65

Away

1/11/2022

Illinois

L 81-71

Home

1/14/2022

Purdue

L 92-65

Away

1/17/2022

Indiana

L 78-71

Home

1/27/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

1/29/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

2/1/2022

Michigan

-

Away

2/5/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

2/9/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

2/13/2022

Iowa

-

Away

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Wisconsin at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
