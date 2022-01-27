Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
- The Badgers record 6.4 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Cornhuskers allow (79.1).
- The Cornhuskers score an average of 73.3 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 66.9 the Badgers give up.
- This season, the Badgers have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.9% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Badgers is Jonathan Davis, who averages 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
- Brad Davison makes more threes per game than any other member of the Badgers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles one block per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Bryce McGowens is at the top of the Cornhuskers scoring leaderboard with 15.7 points per game. He also pulls down 5.5 rebounds and averages 1.6 assists per game.
- Derrick Walker has a stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 9.8 points and 1.2 assists per game for Nebraska to take the top rebound spot on the team. Alonzo Verge Jr. has the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 14.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
- Keisei Tominaga is the most prolific from distance for the Cornhuskers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Walker (1.1 per game).
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Iowa
W 87-78
Home
1/9/2022
Maryland
W 70-69
Away
1/13/2022
Ohio State
W 78-68
Home
1/18/2022
Northwestern
W 82-76
Away
1/21/2022
Michigan State
L 86-74
Home
1/27/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
1/30/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
2/2/2022
Illinois
-
Away
2/5/2022
Penn State
-
Home
2/8/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
2/12/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Michigan State
L 79-67
Away
1/8/2022
Rutgers
L 93-65
Away
1/11/2022
Illinois
L 81-71
Home
1/14/2022
Purdue
L 92-65
Away
1/17/2022
Indiana
L 78-71
Home
1/27/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
1/29/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
2/1/2022
Michigan
-
Away
2/5/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
2/9/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
2/13/2022
Iowa
-
Away