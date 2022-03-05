Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

  • The Badgers put up 8.1 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Cornhuskers allow (79).
  • The Cornhuskers' 73.4 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 66.2 the Badgers give up to opponents.
  • The Badgers make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • The Cornhuskers' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Davis leads his team in points (20.3), rebounds (8.3) and assists (2.2) per game, shooting 44% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Brad Davison is posting 14 points, 1.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
  • Tyler Wahl posts 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the field.
  • Steven Crowl puts up 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 51.2% from the floor.
  • Chucky Hepburn paces his squad in assists per contest (2.2), and also averages 8.1 points and 2 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging a team-best 5.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 44.4% of his shots from the field.
  • Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (17.2 points per game), and he produces 1.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
  • Derrick Walker is putting up a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game. And he is producing 9.1 points and 1.4 assists, making 68.2% of his shots from the floor (sixth in the nation).
  • C.J. Wilcher is posting 8.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 46.1% of his shots from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
  • Lat Mayen is averaging 5.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 38% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Nebraska at Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

