Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

The No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Kohl Center

Kohl Center

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

The Badgers put up 8.1 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Cornhuskers allow (79).

The Cornhuskers' 73.4 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 66.2 the Badgers give up to opponents.

The Badgers make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

The Cornhuskers' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis leads his team in points (20.3), rebounds (8.3) and assists (2.2) per game, shooting 44% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brad Davison is posting 14 points, 1.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Tyler Wahl posts 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the field.

Steven Crowl puts up 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 51.2% from the floor.

Chucky Hepburn paces his squad in assists per contest (2.2), and also averages 8.1 points and 2 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nebraska Players to Watch