Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Kohl Center
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
- The Badgers put up 8.1 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Cornhuskers allow (79).
- The Cornhuskers' 73.4 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 66.2 the Badgers give up to opponents.
- The Badgers make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Cornhuskers' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis leads his team in points (20.3), rebounds (8.3) and assists (2.2) per game, shooting 44% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Brad Davison is posting 14 points, 1.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Tyler Wahl posts 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the field.
- Steven Crowl puts up 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 51.2% from the floor.
- Chucky Hepburn paces his squad in assists per contest (2.2), and also averages 8.1 points and 2 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging a team-best 5.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 44.4% of his shots from the field.
- Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (17.2 points per game), and he produces 1.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
- Derrick Walker is putting up a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game. And he is producing 9.1 points and 1.4 assists, making 68.2% of his shots from the floor (sixth in the nation).
- C.J. Wilcher is posting 8.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 46.1% of his shots from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Lat Mayen is averaging 5.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 38% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.
