Fresno State hosts Nevada on Friday night looking to avenge an earlier season loss to the Wolf Pack.

Fresno State has played well in the Mountain West this year as the Bulldogs are 5-3. One of those losses, though, came two weeks ago when they were defeated 77-73 by Nevada.

How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Bulldogs led that game by one at halftime, but the Wolf Pack took control midway through the second half to come away with the win.

Fresno State has gone 2-1 since that game, with its one loss coming in overtime against first place Boise State.

The Bulldogs are now 5-3 in the Mountain West and 15-6 overall.

Nevada, on the other hand, hasn't won since the win against the Bulldogs as it has lost three straight.

The Wolf Pack has lost each game by double-digits and have now lost six of their last nine games and are just 3-5 in the Mountain West.

It was a big upset when they beat Fresno State last time and would be even bigger if they can do it on the road on Friday night.

