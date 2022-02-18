Two Mountain West programs needing wins in men's basketball face off on Thursday night when Nevada takes on San Jose State.

It hasn't been much of a season for either Nevada or San Jose State in men's basketball. The rest of the campaign for both programs will be more about building towards next year, but that doesn't mean results aren't important.

How to Watch Nevada at San Jose State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Nevada at San Jose State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nevada is currently eighth in the Mountain West with a 5-8 record in conference play and an 11-13 record overall. The Wolf Pack have performed better of late, however, winning their last two games, including defeating their foe tonight, San Jose State, 81-72 on Tuesday behind 23 points and six rebounds from Will Baker and 21 points and eight assists by Grant Sherfield.

San Jose State, meanwhile, sits last in the conference with an 0-13 record against Mountain West competition and a 7-18 record overall. Prior to losing to the Wolf Pack, the Spartans were defeated 74-52 by Wyoming.

It was the 13th loss in a row for the Spartans, a trend they will hope they can stop tonight in their rematch against the Wolf Pack.

In order to find out if they'll be able to do that, tune to CBSSN at midnight ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.