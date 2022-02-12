How to Watch Nevada at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

Utah State goes for the season sweep of Nevada Friday night when it hosts the Wolf Pack

Utah State went to Wyoming on Tuesday night and nearly pulled off the upset of the Cowboys. The Aggies took them to overtime but came up just short of the upset win.

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

It was the second time this year the Aggies lost by two to the Cowboys. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for them and dropped them to 6-6 in the Mountain West.

Friday night they look to get back in the win column as they try and duplicate their 78-49 win over Nevada back on January 29th.

The Wolf Pack will look to avenge that blowout loss and, in turn, snap a six-game losing streak.

Nevada hasn't won since beating Fresno State back on January 21st. It has lost the last six games and not looked great doing it.

They have lost by double-digits in five of those games including a 82-72 loss to Colorado State on Tuesday night.

The Wolf Pack is now just 3-8 in the Mountain West. They have struggled lately and are looking to finally snap their losing streak, but it won't be easy against a streaking Utah State team on Friday night.

