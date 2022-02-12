Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada at Utah State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah State goes for the season sweep of Nevada Friday night when it hosts the Wolf Pack

Utah State went to Wyoming on Tuesday night and nearly pulled off the upset of the Cowboys. The Aggies took them to overtime but came up just short of the upset win.

How to Watch Nevada at Utah State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Nevada at Utah State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was the second time this year the Aggies lost by two to the Cowboys. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for them and dropped them to 6-6 in the Mountain West.

Friday night they look to get back in the win column as they try and duplicate their 78-49 win over Nevada back on January 29th.

The Wolf Pack will look to avenge that blowout loss and, in turn, snap a six-game losing streak.

Nevada hasn't won since beating Fresno State back on January 21st. It has lost the last six games and not looked great doing it. 

They have lost by double-digits in five of those games including a 82-72 loss to Colorado State on Tuesday night.

The Wolf Pack is now just 3-8 in the Mountain West. They have struggled lately and are looking to finally snap their losing streak, but it won't be easy against a streaking Utah State team on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Nevada at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17652551
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Oilers

19 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) gets between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and to the basket during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 111-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Jazz

19 minutes ago
arizona state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball

19 minutes ago
USATSI_17630382
College Wrestling

How to Watch Ohio State at Minnesota in College Wrestling

19 minutes ago
Michela Moioli
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Snowboarding: Mixed Team Cross in Canada

19 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

19 minutes ago
USATSI_17589673
College Basketball

How to Watch Iona at Siena

19 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball

19 minutes ago
AUBURN GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Auburn vs Missouri Women's Gymnastics

19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy