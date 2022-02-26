How to Watch Nevada at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball

Nevada starts a two-game road trip on Saturday night when it heads to Wyoming for a Mountain West clash

Nevada had its three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday when it lost to rival UNLV Tuesday night.

How to Watch Nevada at Wyoming in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Wolf Pack have now lost seven of its last 10 games and have dropped to 6-9 in the Mountain West.

It doesn't get much easier for them as they finish the regular season with three games against the top teams in the conference starting with a date at Wyoming on Saturday night.

The Cowboys welcome the Wolf Pack to town looking to bounce back from a 61-55 loss to Colorado State on Wednesday night.

The loss was their second in the last three games and has dropped them to 11-3 in the Moutain West and a game back in the loss column to Boise State.

Wyoming is still an impressive 22-5 overall, but for a team trying to make a case for an at-large bid, it can't afford to suffer any more losses.

Saturday they will be a huge favorite to beat Nevada for the second time this year, but the Wolf Pack have nothing to lose and will be looking to pull off the huge upset.

