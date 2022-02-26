Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nevada starts a two-game road trip on Saturday night when it heads to Wyoming for a Mountain West clash

Nevada had its three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday when it lost to rival UNLV Tuesday night. 

How to Watch Nevada at Wyoming in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Nevada at Wyoming game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolf Pack have now lost seven of its last 10 games and have dropped to 6-9 in the Mountain West. 

It doesn't get much easier for them as they finish the regular season with three games against the top teams in the conference starting with a date at Wyoming on Saturday night.

The Cowboys welcome the Wolf Pack to town looking to bounce back from a 61-55 loss to Colorado State on Wednesday night.

The loss was their second in the last three games and has dropped them to 11-3 in the Moutain West and a game back in the loss column to Boise State.

Wyoming is still an impressive 22-5 overall, but for a team trying to make a case for an at-large bid, it can't afford to suffer any more losses.

Saturday they will be a huge favorite to beat Nevada for the second time this year, but the Wolf Pack have nothing to lose and will be looking to pull off the huge upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Nevada at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is defended by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Bulls

By Ben Macaluso
6 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) drives into Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Heat

By Ben Macaluso
6 minutes ago
Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers

By Ben Macaluso
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17445307
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Wisconsin Herd

By Kristofer Habbas
6 minutes ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 8

By Justin Carter
6 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a jumper over Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas at Baylor in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
6 minutes ago
Feb 8, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Xavier DuSell (53) tries to shoot against Utah State Aggies forwards Justin Bean (34) and Brandon Horvath (4) during OT at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
6 minutes ago
Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wake Forest vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Louisville vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy