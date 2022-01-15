Nevada vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-6, 1-1 MWC) will try to end a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Air Force Falcons (8-5, 1-1 MWC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Clune Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Nevada

Nevada vs Air Force Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nevada

-8.5

134.5 points

Key Stats for Air Force vs. Nevada

  • The Wolf Pack record 77.1 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 59.8 the Falcons give up.
  • The Falcons put up an average of 58.9 points per game, 17.0 fewer points than the 75.9 the Wolf Pack allow.
  • The Wolf Pack make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • The Falcons' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (43.8%).

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Desmond Cambridge puts up 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Warren Washington is tops on the Wolf Pack at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 10.5 points.
  • Will Baker averages 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Kenan Blackshear puts up 6.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Ethan Taylor is No. 1 on the Falcons in rebounding (5.2 per game) and assists (3.7), and puts up 9.2 points. He also puts up 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • A.J. Walker paces the Falcons in scoring (16.7 points per game), and posts 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jake Heidbreder gives the Falcons 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Nikc Jackson gets the Falcons 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Joseph Octave is averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Nevada at Air Force

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
