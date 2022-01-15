Nevada vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Nevada vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-6, 1-1 MWC) will try to end a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Air Force Falcons (8-5, 1-1 MWC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Clune Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Nevada

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Clune Arena

Clune Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -8.5 134.5 points

Key Stats for Air Force vs. Nevada

The Wolf Pack record 77.1 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 59.8 the Falcons give up.

The Falcons put up an average of 58.9 points per game, 17.0 fewer points than the 75.9 the Wolf Pack allow.

The Wolf Pack make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Falcons' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (43.8%).

Nevada Players to Watch

Desmond Cambridge puts up 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 1.0 block.

Warren Washington is tops on the Wolf Pack at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 10.5 points.

Will Baker averages 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kenan Blackshear puts up 6.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Air Force Players to Watch