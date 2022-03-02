Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada at Boise State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boise State goes for its fifth straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Nevada.

Boise State has bounced back nicely from a 77-74 overtime loss to Colorado State back on Feb. 13. The Broncos have won four straight games since that loss and currently sit 14-2 in the Mountain West and a game up on Wyoming for first place.

How to Watch Nevada at Boise State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Nevada at Boise State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a great year for the Broncos and Tuesday night they will look to clinch at least a share of the Mountain West regular season title.

Boise State, though, will need to make sure it doesn't get caught looking ahead to its rematch with Colorado State on Saturday and take care of a Nevada team that has lost two straight.

The Wolf Pack had won three straight games heading into last week, but lost at home to UNLV and at Wyoming to drop to 6-10 in the Mountain West.

It has been a tough year for Nevada, but it has a shot to pull off a huge upset on Tuesday night and avenge an earlier season loss to the Broncos.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Nevada at Boise State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
