Nevada vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Nevada vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-5, 0-0 MWC) will try to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Nevada vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nevada vs. Boise State
- The 69.1 points per game the Broncos put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Wolf Pack give up (75.2).
- The Wolf Pack score an average of 77.7 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 58.2 the Broncos allow to opponents.
- The Broncos are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
- The Wolf Pack's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 14.2 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Boise State's leading rebounder is Mladen Armus averaging 8.5 boards per game and its best passer is Emmanuel Akot and his 3.1 assists per game.
- Akot leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Nevada Players to Watch
- The Wolf Pack's Grant Sherfield averages enough points (18.8 per game) and assists (6.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Warren Washington is at the top of the Nevada rebounding leaderboard with 6.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.4 points and tacks on 0.8 assists per game.
- Desmond Cambridge is the most prolific from deep for the Wolf Pack, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Cambridge (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nevada while Washington (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 97-60
Home
12/14/2021
Santa Clara
W 72-60
Home
12/19/2021
Montana Tech
W 88-57
Home
12/22/2021
Washington State
W 58-52
Home
12/28/2021
Fresno State
W 65-55
Home
1/12/2022
Nevada
-
Away
1/15/2022
New Mexico
-
Away
1/18/2022
Air Force
-
Home
1/20/2022
Utah State
-
Away
1/22/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
1/25/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Pepperdine
W 79-66
Home
12/15/2021
Minnesota-Duluth
W 98-62
Home
12/18/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 68-63
Home
12/29/2021
Kansas
L 88-61
Away
1/1/2022
New Mexico
W 79-70
Home
1/12/2022
Boise State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Air Force
-
Away
1/17/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
1/21/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
1/25/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
1/29/2022
Utah State
-
Home