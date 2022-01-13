Nevada vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-5, 0-0 MWC) will try to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Boise State

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Lawlor Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Boise State

  • The 69.1 points per game the Broncos put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Wolf Pack give up (75.2).
  • The Wolf Pack score an average of 77.7 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 58.2 the Broncos allow to opponents.
  • The Broncos are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
  • The Wolf Pack's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Abu Kigab leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 14.2 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
  • Boise State's leading rebounder is Mladen Armus averaging 8.5 boards per game and its best passer is Emmanuel Akot and his 3.1 assists per game.
  • Akot leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Nevada Players to Watch

  • The Wolf Pack's Grant Sherfield averages enough points (18.8 per game) and assists (6.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Warren Washington is at the top of the Nevada rebounding leaderboard with 6.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.4 points and tacks on 0.8 assists per game.
  • Desmond Cambridge is the most prolific from deep for the Wolf Pack, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Cambridge (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nevada while Washington (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Boise State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/10/2021

Prairie View A&M

W 97-60

Home

12/14/2021

Santa Clara

W 72-60

Home

12/19/2021

Montana Tech

W 88-57

Home

12/22/2021

Washington State

W 58-52

Home

12/28/2021

Fresno State

W 65-55

Home

1/12/2022

Nevada

-

Away

1/15/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

1/18/2022

Air Force

-

Home

1/20/2022

Utah State

-

Away

1/22/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

1/25/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

Nevada Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/30/2021

Pepperdine

W 79-66

Home

12/15/2021

Minnesota-Duluth

W 98-62

Home

12/18/2021

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 68-63

Home

12/29/2021

Kansas

L 88-61

Away

1/1/2022

New Mexico

W 79-70

Home

1/12/2022

Boise State

-

Home

1/15/2022

Air Force

-

Away

1/17/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

1/21/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

1/25/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Utah State

-

Home

