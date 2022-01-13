Nevada vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Nevada vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-5, 0-0 MWC) will try to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Boise State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Lawlor Events Center

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Boise State

The 69.1 points per game the Broncos put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Wolf Pack give up (75.2).

The Wolf Pack score an average of 77.7 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 58.2 the Broncos allow to opponents.

The Broncos are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

The Wolf Pack's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 14.2 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Boise State's leading rebounder is Mladen Armus averaging 8.5 boards per game and its best passer is Emmanuel Akot and his 3.1 assists per game.

Akot leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Nevada Players to Watch

The Wolf Pack's Grant Sherfield averages enough points (18.8 per game) and assists (6.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Warren Washington is at the top of the Nevada rebounding leaderboard with 6.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.4 points and tacks on 0.8 assists per game.

Desmond Cambridge is the most prolific from deep for the Wolf Pack, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Cambridge (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nevada while Washington (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/10/2021 Prairie View A&M W 97-60 Home 12/14/2021 Santa Clara W 72-60 Home 12/19/2021 Montana Tech W 88-57 Home 12/22/2021 Washington State W 58-52 Home 12/28/2021 Fresno State W 65-55 Home 1/12/2022 Nevada - Away 1/15/2022 New Mexico - Away 1/18/2022 Air Force - Home 1/20/2022 Utah State - Away 1/22/2022 San Diego State - Away 1/25/2022 Wyoming - Home

Nevada Schedule