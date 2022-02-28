Nevada vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Nevada vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Xavier DuSell (53) shoots the ball against Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (23-6, 14-2 MWC) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-15, 6-10 MWC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: ExtraMile Arena

ExtraMile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Nevada

The Broncos record 69.1 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 73.7 the Wolf Pack allow.

The Wolf Pack's 72.4 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 60.2 the Broncos allow.

This season, the Broncos have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have hit.

The Wolf Pack have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab averages 14.4 points and 2.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49.3% from the floor.

Marcus Shaver Jr. averages 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mladen Armus is tops on the Broncos at 7.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.0 assists and 6.9 points.

Tyson Degenhart posts 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the field and 42.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Emmanuel Akot leads his team in assists per contest (2.9), and also averages 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nevada Players to Watch